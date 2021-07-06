Construction on an “ultra-luxury” resort in Big Sky, which was linked to one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in Montana last year, is wrapping up and the hotel is now taking reservations ahead of its late 2021 opening.
The more than $400-million Montage Big Sky plans to offer 150 guest rooms and 39 residences, with ski-in, ski-out access to Big Sky, a restaurant, spa, several pools, bowling alley and arcade, a children’s program for families and other amenities.
All of the 39 residences have already been bought and ranged in price from about $5 million to more than $18 million.
The 500,000-square-foot hotel is set to open Dec. 15. Hart Howerton Architects Design designed the exterior, with interior designs by BraytonHughes Design Studios.
“We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the magic of the American West and relax in one of the most picturesque destinations in the world,” Frank Cavella, director of sales and marketing, said in a press release.
At the time, Suffolk Construction, the company that led work at the Montage Big Sky, said it was taking significant precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including temperature checks, regular cleaning and audible warning devices to keep workers 6 feet apart.
Montage International partnered with CrossHarbor Capital Partners LLC to open the resort in the Spanish Peaks enclave of Big Sky.
CrossHarbor Capital Partners, a Boston-based real estate investment firm, owns the Yellowstone Club and co-owns Moonlight Basin and Spanish Peaks Mountain Club. CrossHarbor is also responsible for bringing the Wilson Hotel to Big Sky.
Montage Hotels & Resorts is an ultra-luxury hospitality management company, based in Orange County, California, founded by Alan J. Fuerstman in 2002.
Lone Mountain Land Company, formed in 2014 by CrossHarbor, manages the properties.
Laura Seyfang, executive director of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust, said the resort is providing workforce housing, but that Big Sky is still playing catchup to provide sufficient housing overall.
“The opening of the Montage will definitely add more worker requirements for our community that is already very strapped, but Lone Mountain Land Company, the developer for the folks who own the Montage, have really stepped up in the last couple of years to build new housing unit for workers like those who will be at the Montage. That’s going to help with our housing challenge, the problem is that we were already in a deep hole,” Seyfang said.
Some workforce housing will be provided by the hotel. Spanish Peaks Mountain Club purchased the River Rock Lodge, a 29-room hotel, in 2019 to accommodate contractors working on Montage and said the lodge will house seasonal workers once the project was completed.
A spokesperson for Montage said more workforce housing projects were in the works, but did not provide details on what those projects were.
“We are working diligently to provide housing for all of our team members that join Montage Big Sky that desire housing,” the spokesperson wrote.
