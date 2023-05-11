Dave's Sushi
Dave’s Sushi remains closed after one customer died, and others became ill after dining there.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Two lawsuits were filed this week against Dave’s Sushi in Gallatin County District Court as the restaurant deals with the fallout from at least 40 illnesses and two deaths linked to eating there.

The lawsuits come from the family of Donna Ventura, one of the people who died, and an individual who fell ill after eating at the restaurant. His first name isn’t disclosed in court documents.

Dave’s Sushi has been closed for nearly three weeks. The restaurant shut its doors on April 21, following several reports of customers getting sick. It said last week it was planning to re-open after May 15.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

