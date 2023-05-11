Dave’s Sushi has been closed for nearly three weeks. The restaurant shut its doors on April 21, following several reports of customers getting sick. It said last week it was planning to re-open after May 15.
In response to a request for comment, Dave’s Sushi wrote in an email to the Chronicle Thursday that it takes “this pending litigation very seriously. No matter the circumstances, we continue to keep the Ventura family and others in our thoughts.”
Health officials are still waiting on autopsy and toxicology reports to confirm the causes of death and the pathogen. Uncooked morels contain a toxin called hydrazine that can be lethal.
Ventura’s husband Jonathan and son Christopher filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging APCH, INC — the company doing business as Dave’s Sushi — served food that caused wrongful death and is liable for negligence.
According to court documents, Ventura and her husband met two friends for lunch at Dave’s Sushi on April 17. Ventura was the only person in the party to order the specialty roll containing morels.
Within one hour of consuming the roll, Ventura began experiencing extreme symptoms and collapsed at her residence. Her husband called an ambulance to transport Ventura to the Bozeman Deaconess Medical Center, where she went into cardiac arrest and experienced multiple organ failure.
Ventura was in the ICU for 13 days. She died from her injuries on April 29.
Attorney Michael Rabb of the Rabb Law Firm, PLLC, is litigating the case for the Ventura family. He could not be reached for comment on Thursday. Dave’s Sushi has 21 days to respond to the complaint.
The other lawsuit, filed by attorney Byron Gruber of the Fraser Stryker Law Firm on Thursday, also charges Dave’s Sushi with counts of strict liability and negligence. The plaintiff, named E. Hill in court documents, also ate the specialty roll containing morels for lunch on April 17.
Within 30 minutes of finishing his meal, Hill became extremely ill and suffered vomiting, diarrhea, body ache, and difficulty breathing, according to court documents. Gruber declined to say if he was hospitalized.
The complaint names injuries and damages suffered by Hill, including: past and future medical expenses, lost wages, physical and mental pain, suffering, anguish, emotional distress and anxiety, embarrassment, annoyance, and loss of enjoyment.
Both lawsuits requested a jury trial and are seeking full repayment of damages. A trial would determine if the restaurant is responsible for the lawsuits’ claims that the morels were improperly prepared, obtained from an unqualified distributor, and/or employees weren’t properly trained in identifying toxic mushrooms.
The complaints also both included unnamed “ABC companies” as defendants.
That’s so if more parties, like the supplier and distributors of the morels, are found liable in discovery they can be added to the lawsuit, said attorney Gruber.
His firm wanted to file the suit as soon as possible so they can begin a pre-trial discovery process, Gruber said. That means they can get information that hasn’t been disclosed yet through subpoena power.
“We’re going to get to the bottom of things and hold everybody accountable that is responsible here,” Gruber said in an interview. “The goal is to do everything we possibly can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
This week’s lawsuits are likely the first of many. At least two out-of-state law firms that specialize in food safety said they were fielding calls from people impacted.
There will likely be a slate of lawsuits filed in the next few weeks, said attorney Jory Lange of Lange Law Firm, PLLC. His firm will field cases individually, but it’s possible the claims could all be combined for one trial date, he said.
Wrongful death cases often get up to seven figures, and the claims against the restaurant will likely exceed their insurance policy, Coveny said. In most cases like these, plaintiffs will settle out of court, and while it’s rare for an implicated restaurant to have to file for bankruptcy, it’s not impossible, he added.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.