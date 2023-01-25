El Camino Kitty Warren
A folding sign board rests inside the door of El Camino on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The bar, along with the Kitty Warren Social Club, will go up for sale next week.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The owner of two popular downtown Bozeman bars is putting the businesses up for sale next week.

Casey Durham, who owns the Okay Cool Group, said on Tuesday that they are listing El Camino and the Kitty Warren Social Club, both located at 211 E. Main St., up for sale next week.

The sale will include the option to concession, or rent, the businesses’ liquor license, Durham said.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

