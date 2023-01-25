The owner of two popular downtown Bozeman bars is putting the businesses up for sale next week.
Casey Durham, who owns the Okay Cool Group, said on Tuesday that they are listing El Camino and the Kitty Warren Social Club, both located at 211 E. Main St., up for sale next week.
The sale will include the option to concession, or rent, the businesses’ liquor license, Durham said.
The two bars closed after New Year’s, Durham said. El Camino, with a wraparound bar and outdoor seating on Main Street, also had arcade games and shuffleboard. Kitty Warren was a speakeasy bar, requiring patrons to flip a light switch on the outside to be let in and featured tropical and vintage decorations.
El Camino opened in 2019 and Kitty Warren opened in 2018.
The building at 211 E. Main St., is owned by Mike Hope, who also owns the Rocking R Bar next door. Hope declined to comment on the situation when reached on Tuesday.
“It’s essentially the best location in all of downtown Bozeman, right there on Main Street,” Durham said.
Durham said they plan to sell the businesses as a unit and are listing them together at $400,000.
The Okay Cool Group also owns the nearby Copper Whiskey Bar and Grill and the Osborne building on the same block. In that building, they opened a restaurant on the second floor called Brigade, a coffee shop and a market on the first floor and a karaoke bar in the basement.
Durham said they sold the basement bar, called Happy Box, to another business owner who is renovating the space and plans to reopen it this spring.
The group also sold two bars in Big Sky, Copper Big Sky and Tips Up, which Durham said were purchased by a new owner who is keeping them open.
Durham said the decision was made to downsize the company and focus on Brigade and Copper, which are performing well. Durham said it was a tough call.
“Okay Cool just essentially sat down, refocused, and we’re going to put all of our attention on our two best concepts,” Durham said.
