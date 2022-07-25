There are 843 pages in the western novel “Lonesome Dove.”
Each of the pages will be stripped from their binding and glued to the floor of the new location of Isle of Books, transforming the white concrete to a collage of gruff prose and high western drama.
Owner Medellee Antonioli figures it’ll take between 11 and 15 copies of the book to completely cover the floor space of the 5,000-square-foot building Isle of Books will soon call home.
The used book store is moving to 511 W. Mendenhall St. after the property where the original location sat — a blue barn on Huffine Lane — was sold. Antonioli hoped to have the new shop open by Sept. 1.
But first, nearly 60,000 books have to be moved from the barn by Aug. 1.
Antonioli didn’t think about asking for help in the monumental move at first. Eventually, customers began asking if she needed a hand. Then she posted on Reddit, asking for volunteers to help with the move in exchange for store credit.
Antonioli said that the level of response she received from the post, and from people coming by the shop asking if she needed a hand, felt like a testament to the importance of Isle of Books.
“They’re proving to me that the community needs this,” Antonioli said.
Four volunteers worked to fold the lids of banker boxes, pack away books or stash the loaded and labeled boxes into the backs of their vehicles Tuesday. By midday a caravan of cars loaded to the brim with boxes proceeded to the new shop.
Antonioli’s fingerprints were everywhere in the shop’s soon-to-be former location. She even built the rows and rows of shelves that inhabited the floor and walls of the blue barn.
Antonioli bought the shop in 2019, then known as the Used Book Emporium. Then she bought her grandmother’s book shop in Butte. Since then, she purchased the Southern Hotel in Butte, and is restoring the space.
The self-described workaholic said that it would be bittersweet to leave the Huffine Lane location, but Antonioli is ready for yet another project.
“I’m getting a chance to fall in love (again),” she said. “Work is love made visible.”
The new shop on West Mendenhall will have about the same square footage, but Antonioli plans to expand sections that exist in the old barn in the new space.
The kids section, for example, will inhabit the back wall of the new shop along a gold wall, and be filled with up to 10,000 children’s books.
Antonioli said she wanted to make shorter shelves for the kids section, with the idea being that having books easily accessible to kids would encourage them to pick a book off the shelf, and start reading.
She wants to create a whimsical and inviting space, but the most important element is the books.
“If you’ve got 50 cents, you should be able to walk out of my store with a book,” Antonioli said.
