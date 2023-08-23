Transportation Security Administration contractors check the IDs of passengers at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor scans a passenger’s driver’s license at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor moves carry-on luggage that was flagged during screening at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
Transportation Security Administration contractors inspect checked luggage that was flagged during screening at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor screens checked luggage at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor screens checked luggage from a sparse room at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
Transportation Security Administration contractors screen carry-on luggage at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration uses a swab to test for explosives on a carry-on bag that was flagged during screening at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
Transportation Security Administration contractors check the IDs of passengers at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor scans a passenger’s driver’s license at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor moves carry-on luggage that was flagged during screening at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
Transportation Security Administration contractors inspect checked luggage that was flagged during screening at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor screens checked luggage at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration contractor screens checked luggage from a sparse room at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
Transportation Security Administration contractors screen carry-on luggage at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
A Transportation Security Administration uses a swab to test for explosives on a carry-on bag that was flagged during screening at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Beginning in October, security at the airport will return to using federal employees to screen passengers and luggage.
The feds are back and taking over the reins of security at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in October after an eight-year hiatus.
With record-breaking foot traffic, the airport has decided it’s time to restart its relationship with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to double its workforce, expedite security screenings, and improve the overall experience for travelers. The relationship restarts Oct. 8.
With an average of 5,000 daily passengers during their peak months and surpassing two million passengers in 2022, Bozeman Yellowstone has seen record growth in traffic. This and current staffing shortages — which the TSA hopes to alleviate — have caused frustration with long lines and delays during security.
“Bozeman has changed dramatically, both in terms of the number of passengers that we handle... and the Bozeman labor market is obviously a challenge as well,” Brian Sprenger, the airport president and CEO told the Chronicle. “The decision to pursue having the TSA which has much larger resources [was] to be able to accommodate all those changes.”
The TSA took over security responsibilities for U.S. airports big and small in the aftermath of 9/11. If an airport chooses to, however, they can use contractors to supply personnel, for which the federal government pays.
The Bozeman airport moved from the federalized structure to a contractor in 2014, but since the airport has been faced with an increase of nearly 50% more traffic since 2019, they’ve decided to revert.
At times, security lines can get up to 40 minutes, Sprenger told the Chronicle, something that he hopes will change.
“If the TSA is able to fully staff the airport, [then] those lines will come down,” he said. “Generally, we hope to keep it under 15 minutes.”
With the new arrangement, the airport will ensure that staffing shortages are squashed as the TSA begins pulling from its reserve of National Deployment Officers until local hires are found.
“We’ll bring in officers from around the country to supplement our local workforce until we can hire federal employees to conduct these duties,” said Lorie Dankers, a spokesperson for the TSA. “There’ll be no interruption to the security screening services... that’s our commitment to the community.”
TSA agents will also manage the airport’s newly built, highly technical, checked baggage security system — a network of over a mile worth of conveyor belts transporting and scanning luggage to and from travelers.
The airport’s current security contractor, Aviation Security Management, has a staff of about 50—30 of whom reside locally. All but one of the local employees will remain and join the TSA. Newly minted TSA officers can expect a smooth transition according to Dankers, including federal benefits such as comprehensive health care plans, a 401k retirement plan, and sick leave — part-time employees will also receive full-time benefits. There may also be a pay bump involved but at the very least, their pay will remain the same.
Aviation Security Management, LLC. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The TSA plans to hire three to four dozen new employees to more than double the remaining workforce and although they’ll do so by bringing in employees from around the country, the end goal will be to find local interest.
“It’s best in an airport where we have local people in the community, screening visitors and residents alike,” Dankers said.
For those interested in full- or part-time work, contact Michael Watts with TSA at michael.watts@tsa.dhs.gov or (406) 255-2016.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.