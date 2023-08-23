Let the news come to you

The feds are back and taking over the reins of security at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in October after an eight-year hiatus.

With record-breaking foot traffic, the airport has decided it’s time to restart its relationship with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to double its workforce, expedite security screenings, and improve the overall experience for travelers. The relationship restarts Oct. 8.

With an average of 5,000 daily passengers during their peak months and surpassing two million passengers in 2022, Bozeman Yellowstone has seen record growth in traffic. This and current staffing shortages — which the TSA hopes to alleviate — have caused frustration with long lines and delays during security.


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

