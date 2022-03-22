Opening a thrift store has been a longtime dream for Katie Ann Laramore.
Laramore has loved thrifting since she was a kid, going with her parents to thrift and fix-up furniture.
“For me it’s all about the treasure hunt,” Laramore said. “And connecting people with things and hearing the nostalgia in people’s voices.”
Laramore opened Treasure Emporium, a thrift shop near downtown Bozeman, in January.
The thrift store, at 16 N. 9th Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Customers will likely be greeted at the door by Sugar, Laramore’s shop dog (and retired diabetic alert dog) who is as sweet as her namesake.
The thrift store is about 1,200 square feet with women’s and men’s clothing, a section dedicated to vintage clothing and some home goods for sale.
Laramore takes donations and also sources items from local estate sales and, in the summers, garage sales. Laramore is not accepting or selling children’s clothing.
Laramore said the first few months have scarcely felt like work. She enjoys chatting with customers, helping them find their treasure and has loved getting to know others in the Bozeman “thrift community.”
“It’s another way to build relationships with people,” Laramore said.
In a way, it’s not a big jump from her previous career as a social worker.
Laramore worked at the Human Resource Development Council for eight years as a case manager, working at the Warming Centers in both Bozeman and Livingston.
She left HRDC last March to work at a friend’s startup company. A little while after quitting she got a call from HRDC.
“HRDC called me and said I still had a 401(k),” Laramore said. “I thought, like five grand maybe (will be in the fund). It was $25,000.”
By October, Laramore decided to use the money in her 401(k) to open the thrift store and started looking for retail spaces.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so I thought ‘I’m just going to take a chance on myself,’” she said.
The secondhand store is for profit, but Laramore said she wants to do as much as possible to give back to Bozeman.
Part of that is keeping prices low and affordable — most items are priced well under $10 — even for vintage clothing that is often marked up at thrift stores or secondhand shops.
Name brands or vintage items won’t have a higher price tag, she said.
“I know what it means to have a resource in the community that’s affordable,” Laramore said.
She also aims to support other local nonprofits — many of which she’s already worked with at HRDC.
She’s partnering with the Cancer Support Community Montana with round up donations at the cash register and is starting a “fresh look” program where cancer survivors, or people undergoing cancer treatments, can get a voucher to put together a new outfit.
With the store only a few months old, Laramore is still rearranging and perfecting the space.
Speaking Tuesday afternoon at her store, Laramore said she felt proud of her new business. She’s a single mother of two and a survivor of domestic violence and is grateful to own a local business.
“I love being a part of the community in a different way and I’m definitely having fun with it,” Laramore said. “I’m glad I took a chance. … So many things are possible. It’s about taking a chance on yourself.”