Dave's Sushi
Dave’s Sushi is closed on Tuesday after one customer died, and others became ill after dining there last week.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Officials confirmed that a man died in Broadwater County last week, a day after he ate dinner at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman.

Last Friday, Dave’s Sushi voluntarily closed when several customers reported food poisoning from eating at the restaurant. The restaurant remains closed.

William “Bill” Lewis, 74, of Townsend, died in the early morning on April 18, said Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser, who is also the county coroner. A relative told officers that after dinner he became very ill and dehydrated, Rauser said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

