Officials confirmed that a man died in Broadwater County last week, a day after he ate dinner at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman.
Last Friday, Dave’s Sushi voluntarily closed when several customers reported food poisoning from eating at the restaurant. The restaurant remains closed.
William “Bill” Lewis, 74, of Townsend, died in the early morning on April 18, said Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser, who is also the county coroner. A relative told officers that after dinner he became very ill and dehydrated, Rauser said.
Health officials have not linked Dave’s Sushi to Lewis’ death. An autopsy was performed last Thursday, but the coroner’s office needs to receive toxicology reports before confirming a cause of death. That could take anywhere from two weeks to three months, Rauser said.
KBZK first reported the news of Lewis’ death. Dave’s Sushi posted a statement about the death soon after the news broke Monday night.
“The Broadwater County Sheriff has shared with KBZK News that a man who had eaten at Dave’s Sushi on Monday, April 17, 2023, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. We are so sorry to learn of this man’s death, whether or not it is directly linked to the restaurant. All of our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the statement said.
“We’ve been actively working with the Gallatin City-County Health Department and will continue to work with them as they investigate this situation. Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends as well as those who have been reported ill.”
When asked specific questions about if the restaurant will reopen, how many people have gotten sick, and if they fear legal repercussions, Dave’s Sushi emailed a near-identical statement to the Chronicle.
Last week, the restaurant said on social media it believed the common ingredient consumed was FDA-approved, cultured morel mushrooms used in the April 17 special roll.
The Gallatin County Health Department said Tuesday it was still unclear what pathogen has caused the illnesses.
Initially, officials said illnesses were linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on April 17. But on Monday, the health department said illnesses were also linked to eating there April 1, April 8, April 9, and April 10.
The owners of Dave’s Sushi also own Jam and Revelry, but the health department said in a statement the incident was isolated.
“The establishment is currently closed until further notice, pending a full investigation,” said Holly Whaley, Gallatin County health department spokesperson, in a statement. She was unsure how long an investigation would take.
“We will not be providing any further details, interviews, or statements until the investigation is complete,” Whaley said.
Aside from Lewis, it’s unclear how many others fell ill after eating at Dave’s Sushi. The restaurant said last week in a statement it was “several of our customers.”
Brianne Rogers, spokesperson for the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, said the medical center couldn’t say how many people were hospitalized for foodborne illness after eating at Dave’s this month because of patient privacy concerns.
According to an obituary posted by Stevenson Wilke Funeral Homes, Lewis grew up farming and ranching in California, and later worked as a deputy for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years. He and his wife Kelli, a fellow deputy, moved to Montana in 2016, where they lived in Townsend and Toston.
Lewis loved golfing, traveling, and spending time with family. He is survived by wife, sister, step-son, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
