Town & Country finalizing plans for store in west Bozeman By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 26, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A rendering of the Town & Country planned for west Bozeman, as provided in planning documents. Rendering from city documents Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Town & Country is planning to build a store in the Ferguson Farm development near Huffine Lane, catching up with a rapidly growing part of Bozeman.Plans for the more than 38,000-feet store are still under review, but the company is well on its way in the city’s approval process. The store is planned for a 4-acre property on Field Street and Fallon Street.Town & Country President Travis Frandsen said the company has been planning the store for a few years, and chose the west end of town due to its growth and the number of residential developments. Changes like the addition of the new Gallatin High School near the planned store helped seal the deal, Frandsen said.“Things like that are movers of traffic, and obviously that put Cottonwood more on the map,” Frandsen said. “We thought that area would be good for us to put in a store and take care of the west area of Bozeman where there’s obviously been a lot of growth.”Town & Country already has two locations in Bozeman, one on North 19th Avenue in the middle of town and one on South 11th Avenue near the Montana State University campus.The future of the 19th Avenue location in light of the planned expansion in west Bozeman is still up in the air, Frandsen said. The plans have yet to receive final city approval, but if all goes well, Frandsen said he’d expect the company could begin site work as early as next spring.There is no firm opening date in mind yet.The Ferguson Farm location will be similar to the 11th Avenue store, Frandsen said, with a focus on fresh food along with the traditional aspects of a grocery store.Having the location on the north side of Huffine Lane was attractive, Frandsen said, because it will be accessible to people headed west out of Bozeman toward Four Corners.The company didn’t want to build in a commercial district that people have to drive to, but wanted to be near residential areas accessible for bicyclists and walkers, Frandsen said.The high number of housing units in that area of town and the proximity to the Icon Apartment complex were also factors.“There’s a lot of apartments and dense housing out there,” Frandsen said. “You cannot beat rooftops, those are your customers.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags Bozeman Montana Town & Country Grocery Store West Bozeman Travis Frandsen Store Commerce Economics Plan Location Ferguson Farm

Nora Shelly
City government reporter 