For Nate Kulchak, a wide variety of fish and fusion flavors will set new restaurant Hachi Sushi Pub apart from Bozeman’s other fishy favorites.

Kulchak, the culinary director at the soon-to-open restaurant, said Bozeman needs a place where you can get seasonal seafood and have sushi rolls filled with something other than yellowtail tuna and salmon.

“I want to be more focused on seasonality of fish, trying to pull from Seattle and the L.A. markets to get fish that people aren’t really used to,” Kulchak said.

Hachi Sushi Pub — not to be confused with Hashi, an Asian food truck in Bozeman — is opening this winter inside the Market at Ferguson Farm.

Ellie and Blane Woodfin, part of the Blue Collar Restaurant Group, are opening the new sushi restaurant. The Woodfins also own Foxtrot and Tanglewood in the Market, and Sidewinders just across the parking lot.

Hachi will be the Blue Collar Restaurant Group’s tenth eatery. The group also owns six restaurants in Jackson, Wyoming.

Sean Lawrence, another sushi chef with the new restaurant, said he wants to focus on offering different styles of sushi as well as fusion flavors.

“It’ll give people the opportunity to try new things that they wouldn’t traditionally think of walking into a sushi bar,” Lawrence said.

Kulchak agreed, saying he particularly likes adding Latin American flavors, like lime and cilantro, in sushi rolls.

Both Kulchak and Lawrence said they had extensive backgrounds working in sushi restaurants, although neither have any ties to Japan.

Kulchak said he started off working in a sushi restaurant in Boise, Idaho, at 15 years old, where he trained under a Japanese sushi chef, eventually opening a sushi restaurant for a time in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While there will be plenty for the adventurous eater, Woodfin said people can also expect traditional menu items and favorites.

The restaurant and bar’s concept is heavily inspired by Japanese pubs, called izakaya, which serve drinks and a variety of small dishes and pub fare, he said.

“Our big X factor is that we’re putting a really intentional focus on the non-sushi components of the menu as well,” Woodfin explained. “There’s going to be an equal focus on the hot food menu just as much as the sushi.”

The menu isn’t set, but Lawrence said the hot menu items will closely mirror what you might find in a Japanese bar.

“It’s Japanese comfort food,” he said.

The Woodfins hope to open Hachi as soon as November or early December. Hours aren’t set, but initially Woodfin aims to be open seven nights a week.

The space is still under construction. Woodfin said the completed restaurant will feature minimal and industrial style décor.

The restaurant will be able to seat about 120 people, with a large ground level dining room and an upstairs lounge area.

The upstairs, with TVs, shuffle board and couches, will be able to be privately rented. The pub will have a full liquor license with a wide selection of sakes.

For Woodfin, he’s hoping the new addition will give west Bozeman another food option.

“We believe there’s still a lot of opportunity for more dining options on the west side of town here,” he said. “We’ve created a really good foundation between Sidewinders, Tanglewood and Foxtrot and we want to keep building on that.”

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

