The first comprehensive report on the real estate and housing market in Gallatin County was released Thursday and gave hard data to what many in the Gallatin Valley already know: prices are high and inventory is low.
The inaugural Gallatin Valley House Report delved into other data points, including insights on rentals, county demographics, housing programs and construction.
The report was compiled by the Gallatin Association of Realtors and the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the University of Montana.
“This is where this community is with respect to housing,” said Pat Barkey, director of the BBER, during a presentation of the report Thursday morning. “Going forward making decisions about housing requires this kind of information and understanding.”
The report comes at a time when Gallatin County’s housing market has become “superheated,” with accelerated growth in 2021, according to the report.
“For the first time in my memory, and I’ve been in the business awhile, my friends that aren’t in the real estate industry can quote to me the exact price of the median single family home in Bozeman,” said Ellen Beck, the government affairs director with GAR.
What’s contributed to the high prices have mostly been a question of supply and demand, Barkey said. But other factors have driven the market.
Housing stock in Bozeman is young, with most housing less than 30 years old. But development hasn’t kept up with the surge in growth in recent years.
Montana has been under-building housing for several years, contributing to a statewide shortage in housing.
In Gallatin County, the production of new lots for homes has largely declined while the price for remaining lots has risen by over 80%, making new developments even more expensive.
“That’s a super important driver,” Barkey said.
Another factor in the frenzied housing market last year were low mortgage rates. Mortgage rates fell below 3% as prices surged.
In Montana, out-of-staters moving in accelerated low inventory, while existing homeowners were reluctant to sell homes.
“The number of new listings is incredibly low relative to where it’s been in the community of this size,” Barkey said.
And for context, Bozeman’s population grew 30% between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census.
That growth propelled Bozeman into the ranks of metropolitan areas.
A recent study conducted by the state’s Legislative Fiscal Division showed Gallatin County’s population growing by 5.4% in 2020.
Gallatin County is the second largest by population in the state behind Yellowstone County, and also has the second biggest economy behind Yellowstone County.
In 2020 and 2021, multifamily housing unit permits exceeded the number of permits for single-family homes for the first time — which indicates a pivot towards higher density development.
As these supply and demand pressures continued to play out the price of homes and rentals have soared.
The median price for single family homes surged by 31% in 2021, and shot up about 66% since the pre-pandemic era.
Monthly rent increased 11% in 2021 from 2020, according to the report.
In the same stroke, housing affordability declined. The median household makes a mere 83% of the qualifying income needed to purchase the median priced home.
Towns, ranked by affordability, ranged across Gallatin County.
Three Forks was the only town in Gallatin County considered “affordable,” with the median household income about 112% higher than needed to purchase a home.
The remaining towns in Gallatin County all ranked as “unaffordable.”
Belgrade was ranked the most affordable, then Manhattan, Bozeman, West Yellowstone and finally Big Sky.
With all this growth there are consequences, Barkey notes. Beyond the perhaps most dire consequence — an increasing number of people experiencing homelessness — more and more residents are living farther out of Bozeman and commuting farther to work.
Whether imbalances will be resolved is still the key question in Gallatin Valley, as the area deals with growing pains.
Panelists at Thursday’s event said residents will also have to come to terms with how rapidly the area is changing and how the city is moving toward denser developments.
“As acquisition of property escalates and building costs escalate, creating more density is just mathematically way more efficient and can create more affordable housing,” said Scott Fagin the chief credit officer at First Security Bank.
There is no single easy fix to the housing crisis and its stress on the county’s infrastructure, panelists agreed Thursday. Gallatin County’s organizations, city and county officials and businesses will have to collaborate to come to a solution.
“It’s going to take all of us working together to solve this,” Fagin said.
A digital copy of the real estate report will be available in the coming days online at gallatinrealtors.com.