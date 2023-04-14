Summit Groundbreaking
Officials from Summit Aviation break ground on Friday for the company's new office building and hangar space.

 Traci Rosenbaum/Chronicle

A swath of leftover snow and sticky mud did not stop the celebration as Summit Aviation broke ground on Friday for its new 14,000 square foot complex on the north side of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Summit is a training provider for Gallatin College’s aviation program and offers flight training, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisitions and aircraft management.

The complex will house Summit’s offices, the flight school, aircraft sales personnel, the charter department and aircraft management. In addition, Summit will add 37,000 square feet of hangar space. The flight school facility is set to open in January 2024, and the entire facility should be open in mid-2024.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

