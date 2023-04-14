A swath of leftover snow and sticky mud did not stop the celebration as Summit Aviation broke ground on Friday for its new 14,000 square foot complex on the north side of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Summit is a training provider for Gallatin College’s aviation program and offers flight training, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisitions and aircraft management.
The complex will house Summit’s offices, the flight school, aircraft sales personnel, the charter department and aircraft management. In addition, Summit will add 37,000 square feet of hangar space. The flight school facility is set to open in January 2024, and the entire facility should be open in mid-2024.
Ben Walton, president and founder of Summit, said the project will put all of the company’s operations under one roof. The move will also increase efficiency, Walton said, by relocating next to a parallel runway that will maximize students’ time in the air, save costs and improve safety.
The process got started about 10 years ago and encompassed the building of a runway and development of the area where Summit will be located, Walton said.
Walton believes that a lot of flight training students who become pilots will stay living and working in Bozeman. The company employs about 100 people right now, and the expansion gives that number room to grow.
Bozeman Chamber of Commerce CEO Daryl Schliem said there’s been a focus over the last 14 years on what air service means to the Bozeman area and Gallatin County. Summit has been an outstanding partner with the Chamber and with Gallatin College, he said.
Schliem said Summit’s success when a lot of people are cutting back has made Bozeman a destination for people flying in and out and people to come to Bozeman for aviation school.
“And what better climate to be able to do that in? We have the great seasons and the outdoors to be able to enjoy,” Schliem said.
Ryan Haskins, Director of Aviation for Gallatin College, said the Summit project will give students a state-of-the-art facility in a prime location. Eventually, he said, Gallatin will be able to take on more students in its flight program.
“We have a long-term growth plan that is going to coincide with Summit’s growth and the airport, as well,” Haskins said. “There is a pretty high demand for the aviation program, so yeah, long term we hope to be able to offer the aviation program to more students in the future.”
Haskins said the transition for the students when Summit’s new building opens should be fairly seamless. The transition should happen over the students’ winter break, so any delays should be minimal.
In a news release, Summit said the move will also provide more space for programs such as the Cancer Survivor Flight Camp. The company will be able to host events, provide tours to the Boy Scouts of America, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs, local schools and a women’s aviation group called the 99s.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.