Lindsey Anderson had no experience pulling taffy or making chocolate peanut butter cups.
But when the Chocolate Moose, a confectionary shop in downtown Bozeman, went up for sale last summer, Anderson, a pediatric occupational therapist, said it felt right.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of thinking that went into it,” she said. “The Chocolate Moose hasn’t been here forever, but it was a staple for kids to go to. We didn’t want to see it closed.”
Lindsey, 41, and her husband, Ryan Anderson, 45, bought the sweet shop in October after debating the decision for less than a week.
“To put it very eloquently, we took a leap of faith off a cliff and went full speed ahead and here we are,” Lindsey said.
Since October, the novice chocolatiers have done some light renovations to the shop, at 25 S. Willson Ave., adding a kitchen to the building — they had been renting an industrial kitchen in Belgrade — and sprucing up the interior.
While the shop looks largely unchanged, it features new pastel colors, new candy displays recycled from the previous fixtures and a larger seating area in the back of the shop.
“We want it to be more of a place for people to come and just enjoy themselves,” Ryan said.
Months later, the two are ready to reopen.
The Chocolate Moose plans a grand reopening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday with a laundry list of prizes and festivities ranging from goodie bags to two downtown-wide scavenger hunts.
There will also be live music — provided by the Anderson’s 9-year-old daughter, Hadley, and her music teacher.
Since October, the couple have quietly learned the ins and outs of making treats and running a small business.
Ryan, who works in tech, has taken over managing the business side. Lindsey has adopted the confectioner role. They’re preparing for their first summer.
“We don’t know what to expect,” Lindsey said. “We have no judgement moving forward on what the summer’s going to be like or how much candy to have.”
The confectionary sells hand-pulled taffy, handmade chocolates and a wide assortment of candies. Wilcoxson’s ice cream, with handmade waffle cones, is on the menu, along with old-fashioned soda on tap.
While rolling homemade waffles into cones, Lindsey said learning to pull taffy and make chocolate has been relatively easy.
The previous owner stayed on for about a month to teach Lindsey. For now, she’s spending about two full days per week making candies.
The biggest adjustment to being a business owner is learning how to be a boss and figuring out a work-life balance while parenting her two children, she said.
She’s still working one day a week at Mosaic Rehabilitation, a clinic in Belgrade, in addition to running the store.
Their children, 9-year-old Hadley and 7-year-old Hudson, are adjusting to their parents’ busy schedules in stride — having an unlimited supply of treats helps.
“It kind of wears off sometimes, because we have to do things for the store when they have other plans,” Ryan said. “But they can come and have ice cream whenever they want and it makes up for it.”
The couple eventually want to expand the stores’ online offerings — you can buy some chocolates online already — and distribute candies for wholesale.
About six months after first purchasing the business, the couple said they felt no regrets. The two enjoy being able to keep a part of downtown Bozeman alive, while Lindsey likes interacting with young children outside a doctor’s office.
“It’s all kids all the time,” she said. “It’s super fun.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com