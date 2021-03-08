The number of short-term rentals has dramatically grown in Montana in the past six years, with tourism hotspots Flathead and Gallatin Counties leading the state in the number of Airbnb and Vrbo-style rentals.
The study bases its findings on interviews with Montana city and county officials and surveys sent to potential guests and hosts at short-term rentals. It also uses information from AirDNA, a vacation rental data and analytics platform.
Gallatin County has 2,524 short-term rentals now operating or that have been in operation in the past 12 months, according to the study. That’s second only to Flathead County, with 2,814 short-term rentals.
The city estimated there were 500 to 550 short-term rentals operating when it established its rules in 2017. Now, Gallatin County has 5.77 short-term rentals per every 100 households.
In 2017, Bozeman officials finalized its rules for residents and local homeowners who wish to rent a home to vacationers for less than 30 days. Those regulations include registration and fire inspection fees for landlords and outlaw new vacation rentals not owner-occupied at any point in the year.
But not all cities have those kinds of regulations. Some areas in Montana have next to nothing implemented to regulate short-term rentals, said one of the study’s authors.
“One of the main takeaways for me personally was truly this kind of lack of consistency,” said Elena Bigart, a social scientist and research associate at ITRR and one of the authors of the study. “We saw a lot of confusion about regulations in different locations in Montana.”
Bigart said some places, including tourism-heavy municipalities like Bozeman, Columbia Falls and Whitefish, have very specific guidelines. But at the county level, and in smaller towns that rely less on tourism for the overall economy, the rules can be convoluted or almost nonexistent.
Studies like the ITRR study can help officials understand short-term rentals and build guidelines that make sense, Bigart said. She said more research in the future could build a more full picture of how the rentals impact communities as a whole.
“There’s not much (information) out there, and I feel like there needs to be more efforts to better understand current and future trends,” Bigart said. “There’s a clear trend of growth, more and more places are being retained as short-term rentals, but it would be nice to, say, repeat this study in a couple of years and see where we are at.”
The study found that one of the main concerns from people about short-term rentals are negative impacts on the long-term residential rental market. There wasn’t any direct specific evidence of that happening yet, but Bigart said the concern was a common one from survey respondents.
“We saw that it’s also a concern in lots of other places” in addition to Montana, she said. “There hasn’t been a lot of documented evidence, but that would be something interesting to look into long-term.”
Peaks in stays at short-term rentals occurred in the summer tourist season, with bumps during other seasons.
Short-term rental owners who responded to the survey mainly said they rented their property out for financial reasons, like earning more money or paying for insurance and property taxes. Some said they did so because they liked being a host and sharing their towns and amenities with new people. Guests at short-term rentals were mainly traveling for pleasure compared to business travel and list location as the biggest factor in choosing a rental.
The trends observed in Bozeman and Gallatin County are on par with trends seen in the rest of the state, which reflect the national and international growth in the short-term vacation rental industry, Bigart said.
“This is not specific to Montana … the growth is everywhere,” Bigart said.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.