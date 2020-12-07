Story Distributing Company, a longstanding Bozeman company and the operator of Casey’s Corner gas stations and convenience stores, is set to be sold.
The company announced last week that it entered an agreement to be purchased by an international fuel and gas products and convenience store operator Parkland Corporation.
“We’ve been rooted in the Bozeman community since 1976, and our employees are the foundation of our organization,” said Dan Alexander, president of Story Distributing Company, in a news release announcing the acquisition. “They work very hard every day to serve our customers, and this acquisition with Parkland allows them more advanced opportunities to grow and serve our Bobcat community.”
The sales price was not disclosed, and Alexander was not available for comment on Monday.
Story Distributing Company was formed in 1976 when Doug Alexander, Dan Alexander’s father, bought out Story Motor Supply, according to the news release. Story Motor Supply was formed by Nelson Story in 1905 and was the oldest operating petroleum distributor in the state.
The company now operates in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington and North Dakota, with 12 convenience stores and about 175 employees, in addition to industrial operations that include a fleet of eight tanker trucks and several commercial facilities for fueling commercial vehicles. Story Distributing sells to over 1,800 farm, commercial, home and industrial accounts, and to 29 other convenience stores.
It’s also been rated in the top 3% of ExxonMobil distributors in the country multiple times, including three years in a row at No. 1 in the nation for best site experience.
“We will never be the biggest, but we will be the best,” Alexander said about the high marks. “Our employees shoot for perfection and the result is excellence.”
Parkland Corporation is the largest independent supplier of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the Caribbean and is expanding its presence in the United States with its U.S. subsidiary, Parkland USA.
In addition to Story Distributing, the company is also acquiring Carter Oil Company, an Arizona-based wholesale and commercial fuel distributor.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.