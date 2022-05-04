A new club complete with a bowling alley, casino, pool tables, three bars and a restaurant is opening in midtown Bozeman.
The Ponderosa Social Club, at 515 W. Aspen St., opened on Friday.
The 14,000 square foot space is in the newly built Aspen Crossing building and has a casino, four bowling lanes, shuffle board and pool tables, a restaurant and three bars.
Ponderosa Social Club is the latest addition to the fast-growing midtown Bozeman area. Two new breweries opened in the area and the ELM, a large music venue, also recently opened.
Bourbon, a casual BBQ restaurant, is a newer addition in the Aspen Crossing building which is also slated to have a coffee shop inside.
Co-owner Taylor Shull said the Social Club is meant to be welcoming and fun, and while it’s open to all adults it is particularly aimed at young professionals who need place to hang out away from the crowded college bars.
The social club — which is named after Montana’s state tree — has been in the works for about five years, Shull said. Despite the name, the club isn’t exclusive. There’s no cover at the door and memberships aren’t required.
Shull wanted something that was different from just a restaurant or bar and had visited other social clubs across the country and wanted Bozeman to have something similar.
“We saw a need in Bozeman for an adult-style playground,” Shull said. “... There’s a lot of places for the college-aged group to go. But the 25 and ups that are sort of done with the downtown scene, where do they go to hang out?”
Shull co-owns the Ponderosa with his father, Kurt Shull and with the owner of the Rocking R Bar, Mike Hope. The Shulls also own the Bay Bar and Grille and the Silver Star Steak Company in Helena.
The large social club has a dining area. The menu is geared to be shareable and will have eclectic foods from around the world, Shull said.
The largest of the three bars will have 14 beers on tap and a specialty cocktail menu.
In the center of the club is a bowling alley with four bowling lanes. The lanes are about 7 feet shorter than a standard bowling lane. Those are rentable per hour for parties of up to four people.
Beyond the bowling alley is another bar with open seating and three pool tables.
There is also a casino with a separate bar, which is housed in the gaming parlor on the opposite side of the Aspen Crossing building.
In the summer, plans are in the works to host a few concerts on Aspen Street and there will be ping pong tables outside, Shull said.
The interior was meant to feel welcoming and elevated, without feeling stuffy or pretentious, Shull said.
“We want to be welcoming for everybody,” Shull said. “But it’s very, very different from anything in town.”
Permanent hours are still being worked out, Shull said. Eventually, the club will be open at 4 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.