A longtime local fly shop and fishing outfitter has been sold to Simms Fishing Products.
Simms, a Bozeman manufacturer of fishing equipment and apparel, announced it bought The River’s Edge Fly Shop effective Jan. 1.
Dan Lohmiller, who bought the shop in 2004 with business partners Steve Summerhill and Daniel Uter, said they'd been looking to sell the business for several years.
The River’s Edge Fly Shop was opened in Bozeman in 1983 and operated out of a storefront on Seventh Avenue. The shop also offers guided fishing trips and classes.
A second location opened in 2013 in Four Corners. In 2020, the original store moved from its spot on Seventh Avenue to its current location at 612 E. Main St.
Simms became a minority owner in the business in 2019. In 2020, when the Bozeman location moved to its East Main location, the store was rebranded as Simms at the River's Edge Fly Shop.
Lohmiller said Simms seemed like a "natural fit" and that the two fishing companies had a longtime business relationship.
“It gave us the opportunity to sell them the business but remain intimately involved in the fly-fishing business and world,” Lohmiller said.
The three partners have stayed on as co-managers of the two stores.
Lohmiller said he looks forward having the resources of a larger business, but appreciated that Simms was still a “hometown company.”
"Simms brings some great things to the table that we can be involved in, like product design and merchandising," Lohmiller said. "Things that are harder to do as a small fly shop."
Casey Sheahan, Simms’ CEO, said the small retail storefronts will be a great showcase for Simms' products. The two shops will also continue to offer a variety of products from other companies.
The sale comes at a time when business has been good, Lohmiller and Sheahan said.
“The participation of all kinds of fishing has been on an incredibly rapid growth rate,” Sheahan said. “We see that continuing for some time.”
Having the retail store will also help the company better understand what products are in most demand and where needs improvement, he said.
"We learn a lot about what’s resonating with men, women and kids by having a living lab right here in our backyard," he said.
There are no planned changes for the two storefronts.
“It’s going to operate as usual, most people won’t even notice,” Lohmiller said.
Sheahan said there are no immediate plans for Simms to buy other retailers or expand its own retail footprint, but is looking at this purchase as a learning experience.
“We’re excited to be taking this next step and to have these new partners,” Sheahan said. “To keep them successful and to contribute to this community as a business but also to provide a nice recreational outlet for the residents of Bozeman.”