Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Scores of shoppers showed up in downtown Bozeman to buy local on Small Business Saturday.

Some shoppers stopped at the Bozeman Running Company to browse through shoes, socks and other gear. The running specialty store has been operating in the city for 11 years, said owner Casey Jermyn.

“Especially in Montana... small businesses are in a lot of ways, a lifeline to the community,” he said. “When you look at dollars that are given back or stay in your community, it makes a big difference to support those local businesses versus national chains and online.”

Turnout at the Bozeman Running Company’s annual “run to the tree” was good early this Saturday morning, according to Jermyn. He estimated that about 50 people were at the store’s doors and ready to participate before opening time at 10 a.m.

Runners who set out on the course to a Christmas tree could scan a QR code there to win gift cards and goodies from multiple downtown stores. They could also collect discounts on apparel at the store.

“We appreciate (Small Business Saturday) very much and can’t thank our customers enough for coming in and supporting us,” Jermyn said.

American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to rouse support for locally-owned businesses in the midst of a recession. The tradition has continued since then.

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, people across the nation head to small businesses to get their holiday shopping done.

Small Business Saturday in Bozeman looked different last year due to pandemic-related restrictions, but customers still showed up to support their favorite local shops.

United States consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday spent $19.8 billion in 2020, up from $19.6 billion in 2019, according to estimates from American Express.

Around noon, it was still too early for Jermyn to tell how the Bozeman Running Company’s sales were faring this Saturday, but he predicted that downtown Bozeman would stay vibrant after a busy Black Friday this year.

Next door to the running company, Main Street Quilting Company owner Gwen Wardell was busy greeting customers and answering their questions. Shoppers at the store rifled through the store’s custom boutique fabrics and other items.

Main Street Quilting Company has been open in Bozeman since the 1970s, though it has changed names, owners and locations multiple times, according to Wardell.

Even with the pandemic, people turned out to support the quilting company in large numbers last year, she said. On Saturday, business downtown was slower than she would normally expect, but Wardell anticipated sales would be on track with past years.

Lots of people who stopped by the quilting company on Saturday were tourists visiting family in Bozeman. Most customers were coming in to buy gifts or materials for small projects, since many people have already finished their major Christmas projects, Wardell said.

“The interesting thing about supporting a small business is that the money stays here in the community,” she said. Wardell emphasized that she hires local people who are living, shopping and surviving in and around Bozeman, including many Montana State University students.

“It’s been fun to watch them come in and learn business and learn customer service,” Wardell said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.