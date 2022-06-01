The owner of a local vintage and used clothing store is opening a “donations based center” in the former Goodwill building.
Owner Bruce Wendt said the for-profit donation-based center will act similar to a thrift store and should help fill the gap left behind by Goodwill.
Do Overs — at 2130 Simmental Way in the former Goodwill building — is set to open at the beginning of July and should begin accepting donations by the end of June.
The Bozeman Goodwill store opened in Bozeman in 2012 and closed at the end of March due to staffing shortages. There is a Goodwill store in Belgrade on Jackrabbit Lane.
Wendt got the idea to open Do Overs partly because of a high demand for places to donate unwanted clothing and furniture in Bozeman.
“We get the question 10 times or more a day, where can we donate?” he said.
Do Overs will accept clothing, most furniture and small appliances.
Although for-profit, Wendt said he wants to keep merchandise pricing reasonable and in-line with competitive thrift stores, with an average sale between $5 and $8.
“It’s probably going to be competitive or less than what Goodwill is doing,” he said.
Wendt has volunteered at the Salvation Army and said he has a good idea of intaking and processing donated merchandise, and running a donations-based center efficiently.
Wendt said he intends to hire about 12 people at the new Do Overs store, and wants to hire at-risk folks like people in sober living, veterans or felons.
As far as reselling clothing and even furniture, Wendt has been in the game for a long time.
Wendt first started selling vintage clothing in 1995. By 1998 he was selling vintage clothing and items on eBay — at the time just a three-year-old website.
After decades of growing his online business, Wendt opened his first retail store in Bozeman in 2010.
Cash 4 Clothes still operates as an e-commerce side of the business, selling vintage items on eBay and online.
The physical storefront has bounced to several locations in Bozeman.
It opened at its location at 119 N 7th Ave. about six months ago after the West Main building it was in sold to a developer.
The Cash 4 Clothes store will stay unchanged and will not be affected by Do Overs opening, Wendt said. The two businesses will stay separate. Occasionally, Wendt said, one business may buy merchandise from the other.
Wendt said some items that aren’t worth selling at Do Overs will be recycled so donated items won’t end up in the landfill. That includes clothing — Wendt owns a clothing compactor — books, stuffed toys and some electronics.
“There’s just a lot of different things that can be recycled,” Wendt said.