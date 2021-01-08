Santa Fe Red’s is permanently closed after serving margaritas, live music and Mexican food to Bozeman for almost 30 years.
Opened in 1994, Santa Fe Red’s billed itself as one of the first Mexican restaurants in the Bozeman area. It made itself known for its food and especially its Monday margarita specials.
According to the restaurant’s website, the recipes used at Santa Fe Red’s were Vasquez family recipes. The Vasquez family grew up in Sonora, Mexico, a state bordered by Arizona, the state of Chihuahua and the Gulf of California.
“We want to thank the community for supporting us, especially over this past year,” said a statement on the restaurant’s website. “And a special thanks to our staff and general manager that did such great work. We are sad to say good-bye, we wish you all the best in 2021.”
Santa Fe Red’s was located in downtown Bozeman for a number of years and was one of the several businesses impacted by the 2009 natural-gas explosion. It later moved to its final location at 1235 North 7th Ave., in the same building as the still-open Bozeman Inn.
Santa Fe Red’s did not return requests for comment Friday. According to a Jan. 6 obituary in the Chronicle, a co-owner of the restaurant died of cancer in late December.
