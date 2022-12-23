The state saw 40 work-related deaths in 2021, up from 29 deaths in 2020 and 38 in 2019. Since 2012, the number of fatalities per year has ranged from 28 to 38.
“As more Montanans returned to work in 2021 the number of fatal occupational injuries fell in line with past years,” Employment Standards Division Administrator Eric Strauss said in a release. “In 2020 the number of fatalities was naturally lower as more Montanans were working from home.”
Of the 40 work-related deaths in 2021, 11 came from workers in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting. That’s over 25% of the year’s fatalities. Transportation and warehousing jobs and construction were the next deadliest industries with six fatalities each.
Incidents involving transportation were the leading cause of death overall, causing 58%, or 23, of the fatalities.
Within agriculture, transportation accounted for five of the deaths, according to Jessisa Nelson, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
These were agricultural workers driving motor vehicles for work on or off a road, Nelson said.
Three other fatalities involved violence and other injuries by people or animals, she added. Those would have been injuries caused by horses or cattle.
The nature of the agricultural industry helps explain the fatalities, Nelson said. Farmers and ranchers generally work “far more” than 40 hours per week, she said, particularly during busy times like calving/lambing season and haying time. More time working increases the chances of a work-related accident.
“Also, most employees will retire in their 60s,” Nelson added. “Farmers and ranchers generally work until they can’t work anymore. Of the overall fatalities, seven were in the 65 years and older category.”
“Everything in ag is inherently risky,” said Dana Jansen, director of agricultural safety for the Montana Ag Safety Program. “But our farmers and ranchers always show up to get the job done.”
Producers have to deal with big machines, unpredictable animals, and severe weather nearly every day, and often in rural areas far from city resources, Jansen said.
But the industry has made more of an effort to prioritize safety and provide producers with resources over the past few decades, she noted.
The Montana Ag Safety Program stems from 1993 legislation that required the state government to prioritize workplace safety. Housed as part of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, the program’s website has a wide range of free videos with safety tips about common risks like ATV/UTV use, livestock handling, and working with children on the ranch.
The website also has printable safety sheets for specific tasks so that producers can quickly access the information while working. One-on-one safety training is also available for people with state-funded workers comp, Jansen said. That involves her going out to meet with producers on their farms and providing safety consultations for various tasks.
“We can’t mitigate all the risks in ag and work in a safety bubble,” Jansen said. “But we want to do whatever we can to make the industry safer and more efficient.”
