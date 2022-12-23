Let the news come to you

Montana saw the highest number of work-related deaths in a decade last year, with agriculture topping the list as the deadliest industry for workers, a report by the state Department of Labor and Industry found.

The state saw 40 work-related deaths in 2021, up from 29 deaths in 2020 and 38 in 2019. Since 2012, the number of fatalities per year has ranged from 28 to 38.

“As more Montanans returned to work in 2021 the number of fatal occupational injuries fell in line with past years,” Employment Standards Division Administrator Eric Strauss said in a release. “In 2020 the number of fatalities was naturally lower as more Montanans were working from home.”


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

