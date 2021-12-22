Support Local Journalism


Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic the manufacturing industry in Montana fared relatively well in 2020 and is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels of business, according to a new report from both the University of Montana and Montana State University.

The manufacturing industry in Montana, with the largest sectors being petroleum and coal, and wood products, generated about $3.5 billion in economic output for the state in 2020, according to the report published by the UM Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the MSU Montana Manufacturing Extension Center.

That was slightly above 2019’s output of $3.4 million.

Manufacturing in Montana has been a growing industry compared to the U.S. as a whole. Over the last decade, manufacturing has grown 45%, compared to just 11% nationwide.

Even with the pandemic, about 600 more firms opened in 2020, according to the report. Now, there are about 3,900 manufacturers operating in Montana.

The pandemic did present challenges for manufacturers, including worsening supply chain issues, cost of materials — like the high cost of lumber — and challenges finding employees.

Through 2020, about 40% of the 140 manufactures that responded to the survey saw in a decrease in profits during the year.

About one-third of the respondents still had positive sales and profits compared to 2019, the report said.

How drastic of an effect the pandemic had on manufacturers was related to what types of goods were produced.

Durable manufacturing — durable products refer to items with a long shelf life, like furniture, appliances or cars — fell more sharply as a result of the pandemic than nondurable manufacturing but was able to bounce back quicker.

Nondurable — something with a shelf life of fewer than three years, like food and drinks, or laundry detergent — didn’t initially feel as much effects from the pandemic but have since recovered slower.

Last year, the BBER predicted that the manufacturing industry would be able to bounce back from the pandemic relatively quickly. That’s mostly rung true, researchers said in the report.

Surveyed in 2020, the majority of respondents said they expected an increase in production, that prices would rise for products, and that they’d see more profits in 2021.

Most respondents to the survey said that finding employees was the biggest challenge going into 2021, even above the ongoing pandemic, supply chain issues and cost of materials.

The report estimates that by the end of 2022 manufacturing employment should recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Manufacturing employees are paid an average annual salary of $51,666, above the state average of roughly $47,000. In 2020, the manufacturing sector employed about 4.5.% of Montana’s workforce.

With employment numbers leveling off by next year, BBER said earnings “are less optimistic.”

The future economic situation for manufacturing remains “highly fluid,” because of the pandemic’s uncertainty and the recent prevalence of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

Even in the past few weeks, COVID-19 cases have again shot up in the U.S., as the highly transmissible omicron variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the U.S.

“The strength of Montana’s manufacturing sector is a testament to the incredible hard work and commitment of our manufacturers,” said MMEC Director Paddy Fleming said in a press release. “During an unprecedented and unpredictable year, they found innovative ways to keep their operations going and preserve jobs in their communities.”

