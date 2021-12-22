Report: Montana manufacturers fared relatively well during pandemic By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Jon Bosworth looks into a dog food bowl mold at the Plastic Design and Manufacturing factory in Manhattan on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Employees at the Plastic Design and Manufacturing factory in Manhattan work under an American flag on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Shane Martin assembles the top of a ladder at the Plastic Design and Manufacturing factory in Manhattan on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic the manufacturing industry in Montana fared relatively well in 2020 and is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels of business, according to a new report from both the University of Montana and Montana State University.The manufacturing industry in Montana, with the largest sectors being petroleum and coal, and wood products, generated about $3.5 billion in economic output for the state in 2020, according to the report published by the UM Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the MSU Montana Manufacturing Extension Center.That was slightly above 2019’s output of $3.4 million. Manufacturing in Montana has been a growing industry compared to the U.S. as a whole. Over the last decade, manufacturing has grown 45%, compared to just 11% nationwide.Even with the pandemic, about 600 more firms opened in 2020, according to the report. Now, there are about 3,900 manufacturers operating in Montana.The pandemic did present challenges for manufacturers, including worsening supply chain issues, cost of materials — like the high cost of lumber — and challenges finding employees.Through 2020, about 40% of the 140 manufactures that responded to the survey saw in a decrease in profits during the year.About one-third of the respondents still had positive sales and profits compared to 2019, the report said.How drastic of an effect the pandemic had on manufacturers was related to what types of goods were produced.Durable manufacturing — durable products refer to items with a long shelf life, like furniture, appliances or cars — fell more sharply as a result of the pandemic than nondurable manufacturing but was able to bounce back quicker. Nondurable — something with a shelf life of fewer than three years, like food and drinks, or laundry detergent — didn’t initially feel as much effects from the pandemic but have since recovered slower.Last year, the BBER predicted that the manufacturing industry would be able to bounce back from the pandemic relatively quickly. That’s mostly rung true, researchers said in the report.Surveyed in 2020, the majority of respondents said they expected an increase in production, that prices would rise for products, and that they’d see more profits in 2021.Most respondents to the survey said that finding employees was the biggest challenge going into 2021, even above the ongoing pandemic, supply chain issues and cost of materials.The report estimates that by the end of 2022 manufacturing employment should recover to pre-pandemic levels.Manufacturing employees are paid an average annual salary of $51,666, above the state average of roughly $47,000. In 2020, the manufacturing sector employed about 4.5.% of Montana’s workforce.With employment numbers leveling off by next year, BBER said earnings “are less optimistic.”The future economic situation for manufacturing remains “highly fluid,” because of the pandemic’s uncertainty and the recent prevalence of more contagious COVID-19 variants.Even in the past few weeks, COVID-19 cases have again shot up in the U.S., as the highly transmissible omicron variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the U.S.“The strength of Montana’s manufacturing sector is a testament to the incredible hard work and commitment of our manufacturers,” said MMEC Director Paddy Fleming said in a press release. “During an unprecedented and unpredictable year, they found innovative ways to keep their operations going and preserve jobs in their communities.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Profits Montana Manufacturer Industry Economics Commerce Finance Employee Economic Situation Challenge Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Report: Montana manufacturers fared relatively well during pandemic 4 hrs ago Weather Colder temperatures, chance of snow over Christmas weekend 5 hrs ago City Decision on controversial development in Bozeman delayed after hours-long meeting 7 hrs ago News "Just like you and me": Vigil remembers 7 unhoused Bozeman residents who died in 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Business Bridger Bowl opens to skiers, snowboarders after some snow last week Dec 21, 2021 County Bridger Bowl Ski Area looking to build new lodge Dec 21, 2021 What to read next Business Report: Montana manufacturers fared relatively well during pandemic Weather Colder temperatures, chance of snow over Christmas weekend City Decision on controversial development in Bozeman delayed after hours-long meeting News "Just like you and me": Vigil remembers 7 unhoused Bozeman residents who died in 2021 Business Bridger Bowl opens to skiers, snowboarders after some snow last week County Bridger Bowl Ski Area looking to build new lodge Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Decision on controversial development in Bozeman delayed after hours-long meeting Posted: 2 p.m. Bridger Bowl opens to skiers, snowboarders after some snow last week Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Editorial: Money well spent on Peets Hill Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Guest column: Democrats' big spending will worsen inflation crisis Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 People in business for Dec.19, 2021 Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 Latest Local Temporary restraining order granted on PSC candidate certification in suit over districts 4 hrs ago Report: Montana manufacturers fared relatively well during pandemic 4 hrs ago Colder temperatures, chance of snow over Christmas weekend 5 hrs ago Bozeman boys suffer first loss of season against Helena Capital 6 hrs ago