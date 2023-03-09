A neighborhood contains different residential densities Thursday, March 9, 2023. The 2023 Gallatin County Housing Report was released on Thursday, finding that there has been more focus on multi-family units for the second year in a row, while single-family housing prices continue to increase.
A neighborhood contains different residential densities Thursday, March 9, 2023. The 2023 Gallatin County Housing Report was released on Thursday, finding that there has been more focus on multi-family units for the second year in a row, while single-family housing prices continue to increase.
Inside the Gallatin Valley Housing report, released Thursday, was a familiar story: skyrocketing prices, high demand, and low housing supply.
One thing it lacked was solutions.
The second annual report was produced by the Gallatin Association of Realtors, with the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research doing the legwork of compiling data on the Gallatin Valley housing market.
Patrick Barkey, director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research, presented the report Thursday alongside a panel that included realtors, bankers, builders and staffers from Gallatin County and the city of Bozeman.
Barkey described the report as an “exhaustive snapshot” of the housing market in Gallatin Valley, which included the latest data from last year.
Bozeman, Three Forks, Manhattan, Belgrade and West Yellowstone have all dipped into “unaffordable status,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Affordability was a main focus of the report, which included increases in single-family home costs, interest rates and rents. There has been an increase in permits for multi-family housing units. Even so, prices have remained high.
For example, the median cost of a new single-family home in Gallatin County hit $950,000 in 2022.
Barkey said that home affordability was already in trouble before the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 3%.
Interest rates hit a high of over 7% last year, but have since tapered to the 6% range. That range is the historical average, according to the report.
However, despite returning to an average, the increased costs for mortgage payments has made homeownership unaffordable for upper middle class and median earners.
Barkey said affordability has deteriorated to the point where median income households can only afford about 40% of their monthly payment.
That means that people who would typically buy a home are entering the rental market, which in turn has driven up the median income of renters, Barkey said.
Rental rates have increased since 2021, but have slowly begun to drop according to data from Zillow used in the report. For example, median rent in Gallatin County peaked at about $2,200 per month.
The amount of rent is variable based on the number of rooms in a unit, too. According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, median rent for a four bedroom was about $2,200 last year, while a studio apartment was just shy of $1,000.
Barkey said that for there to be solutions, people had to agree to what the problem was in the housing market.
“I don’t think we all agree what the problem is,” Barkey said.
Eugene Graf, president of E.G. Construction, said that “everybody has a different segment of what they think the problem is.” He said there was not one solution, but added that growing the housing supply would likely be the overarching solution.
Jeff Mihelich, Bozeman city manager, highlighted efforts the city has made to streamline its development review process.
He said that the city is working “more than anything” to provide significant incentives for affordable housing after losing inclusionary zoning in the 2021 legislative session.
Allyson Brekke, deputy planner for Gallatin County, said “we cannot build out of this problem,” and encouraged people to think of housing supply differently. She urged that existing structures be rehabbed for use in a different way.
However, consensus on how to tackle the problem was rare and varied. Barkey said that prices going up have changed the affordability issue, which appeared to be the market responding naturally.
“I would say the market is already solving this problem, I just don’t think we like the solution,” he said.
