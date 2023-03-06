Ellen Theatre Executive Director John Ludin holds an original wooden batten, which was used in the backstage rigging system to hang lighting, scenery and drapes. All 25 of the original battens will be removed in the renovation.
Scaffolding frames the front of the Ellen’s stage, which is undergoing a renovation project to upgrade the rigging system backstage.
Alex Miller/Chronicle
The backstage of any venue is often associated with mystery and the intensity of putting on a show. The century old backstage of the Ellen Theatre has its own mystery, too: a large, black door.
That 24-foot tall portal used to act as a load-in bay for Vaudeville acts. A rail spur once ran behind the theater — a train would pull in, the door would open and acts would move their set pieces and steamer trunks filled with costumes into the building.
Now, the door will be used to move construction equipment into the theater for a renovation project to update the inner workings of the theater’s backstage.
The theater is no stranger to large-scale renovation projects. The first was in 2008, which sought to add modern safety measures and restore the inside of the building to its original, 1919 style.
Then came an update to the facade of the building in 2018, which replicated the original marquee.
John Ludin, the executive director of the Ellen, said that everything that once formed the structure of the backstage will be removed. The Ellen closed to begin work on the renovation late last month, and the closure is scheduled to last until early May.
Though work just began on the project, it was meant to happen years earlier.
Ludin said original planning and fundraising began in 2019. At the time, the price tag for the entire project was just under $400,000 he said. Then the pandemic happened.
Work was slowed by supply chain disruptions, particularly for the large steel structural beams.
“We had enough to pay for the project and then we got the door slammed shut,” Ludin said. “It was the steel that was the main problem.”
The theater also had to dip into some of the money raised for the renovation to stay afloat during the pandemic, he added.
The slowed timeline and issues with acquiring materials also raised the price of the project, which jumped to just over $598,000.
Ludin had planned to hold off the announcement of a new fundraising campaign until a stained glass panel in the marquee was smashed last week.
“We’re looking forward to getting the word out,” he said. “It’s the broken glass that actually sort of sped up the process a little bit.”
The Ellen is accepting donations for the project online. There is a balance of about $273,500 left to pay for the renovation.
Before the first 2008 renovation, the stage was filled with old chicken wire and an office space, Ludin said.
Much of the original inner workings of the backstage survived and were still used.
For example, original rope rigging systems to lift and place stage pieces, and the sandbag counterweights that provided a perfect balance to allow workers to manipulate the ropes with ease, were still used until the theater closed for the project.
There was about 3,400 feet of rope behind the curtain, which now lies coiled in neat bunches at the side of the stage. Most of the sandbags were removed, too.
Ludin plans on selling lengths of the original rigging rope, and might even jar the sand from the sandbag counterweights to sell, with proceeds from both going toward the renovation fund.
The original items will be replaced with modern equipment, like a rigging system with motorized lines. Steel structural support beams will be installed 60 feet above the stage to provide support for the upgraded system.
Two new platforms will be added in the backstage area for fly space operators, which are the people that handle the complex rigging systems in theater productions.
A new spiral staircase will also be added to the back corner of the stage for easier access to the rigging system.
For now, the backstage is mostly empty, with a series of plywood sheets covering the floor to protect it from the large equipment that will lift and place the steel beams.
“The last time it looked like this was when they built the building,” Ludin said.
