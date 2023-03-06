Let the news come to you

The backstage of any venue is often associated with mystery and the intensity of putting on a show. The century old backstage of the Ellen Theatre has its own mystery, too: a large, black door.

That 24-foot tall portal used to act as a load-in bay for Vaudeville acts. A rail spur once ran behind the theater — a train would pull in, the door would open and acts would move their set pieces and steamer trunks filled with costumes into the building.

Now, the door will be used to move construction equipment into the theater for a renovation project to update the inner workings of the theater’s backstage.


