Renovation project in downtown Bozeman uncovering century old building

Everywhere in Bozeman, new buildings are changing the face of the city — building up, out and more modern.
Townhomes are being built on cow pastures. Open lots in the city are slowly filling in. New buildings downtown seem to keep getting taller.
But just a few blocks away from where the old, unstable brick hospital that stood for decades is being torn down to make way for mixed-use residential and commercial buildings, one construction project is bringing Bozeman back to 1920.
Developer Randy Scully is restoring the Fred Willson-designed, century-old bank building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Black Avenue to its original glory by removing a modernist shell placed around the building in the 1970s and renovating the interior.
So far, Scully told the Chronicle in late March, so good: The bones of the building are solid.
“After 100 years, this building is still standing as firm and as square and as level as when it was built, and that says a lot,” Scully said. “These old timers knew how to do it and they did it right, so we’ve got a great building downtown here that is going to last a long time.”
Since starting construction in early 2022, crews have removed the plexiglass and aggregate from the outside of the building and started reinforcing the inside, including putting in rebar and shotcrete reinforcement to tie the façade of the building to the steel frame inside.
They found some of the building’s original brick in the old basement barbershop and used them to patch some holes on the exterior left by the 1970s remodel and sourced some limestone to fill in some gaps from the Indiana quarry used when it was built in the 1920s.
Crews are also working on redeveloping the interior, and will eventually build additions on a portion of the structure that are only two stories tall. The next step is to put in windows in the next few weeks, Scully said.
On a recent weekday, crews were scattered inside and out of the five-story building, which has been completely gutted. The goal is to be done in February 2024 and move the US Bank offices and other office tenants back into the building, Scully said.
As a nod to its former bank tenants Commercial National Bank and First National Bank, he plans to name the building “The National.”
“We’re doing what we can to bring it back,” Scully said.
‘What were they thinking’
The five-story First National Bank building on Main Street in downtown Bozeman had stood for about five decades when its owners decided they’d had enough of the brick and limestone exterior.
They announced plans to modernize the building by putting an envelope around it consisting of dark, plexiglass “sunshade” windows and white and black aggregate. Gone would be the grand, arched entrance from Main Street. Along the ground floor, large window tubs would ring the building. The cornice running along the north and west sides of the building would be covered up in a white box.
“This building was 50 years old, it was showing some wear and tear, so this was their way of giving it a facelift,” Scully said. “It was supposed to be a really new and exciting piece of Bozeman, and it probably was back in 1970.”
The remodel would “add to community’s beauty” and is “impressive because of its startling stark simplicity, “ a newspaper article from 1970 stated. In a Gallatin County Tribune advertisement for an open house after the project was completed, the bank wrote the remodel was a “million dollar investment in Bozeman and its future.”
But the future wasn’t kind to the remodeled building as 1970s sensibilities quickly went out of style.
“Over time, some projects are changed forever, time passes, new becomes the norm, people come and go, and some projects can eventually get the reputation of being the ugliest building downtown,” Bozeman Architect Rob Pertzborn told a crowd at the Ellen Theater during a presentation earlier this year. “People ask me all the time, ‘What were they thinking?’”
The building quickly became a downtown eyesore, and people forgot about the classic building underneath.
Walking downtown at dusk in the early 1980s, a Montana State University architecture student looked up to see lights on in the building.
The lighting hit just right, and he was surprised to see another window frame visible behind the dark, brutalist sun shades that draped the building.
“There’s a building in that building,” Steven Kwok wrote in a term paper that now sits in the Gallatin County History Museum.
Though it was just about a decade after the shell was put on, Kwok said in an email to the Chronicle it already seemed like an “unfortunate remodel” to him. He was glad to see, when visiting Bozeman last year, that another remodel was underway.
Pertzborn told the crowd at the Ellen — which was gathered for the biannual “Pecha Kucha” storytelling event — that he and Scully scouted the building for years, wondering if the shell could be removed successfully.
They saw plenty of damage from the 1970s remodel, Pertzborn said, but also that the building was more intact than others assumed.
“It was covered up to not be uncovered again, and actually leading into the project here was a lot of people saying it can’t be done, you don’t want to do that,” Pertzborn told the Chronicle. “But we were able to peek under the skin enough to see that there was enough there.”
Sure enough, when the plexiglass came down and crews scraped the aggregate off, they found holes in the exterior where the 1970s façade had been anchored in or air conditioning units placed. On the front of the building, chunks of limestone with “Commercial National Bank” etched into them are missing.
But with replacement brick and limestone, Scully said they will have the exterior looking like new.
Already, people have reacted strongly to the project. When they were taking down the plexiglass, Scully said people would stand outside the Downtown Co-Op to watch, and some cheered and clapped when slabs were removed.
“It was awesome to see,” Scully said. “People were just watching, excited to see what was going to be unveiled.”
Transforming downtown
The project has been the subject of significant interest, partially due to its location on Main Street.
“This is one of the last buildings in our downtown Bozeman core to see this restoration — we knew it was going to be one of the biggest buildings on Main Street to tackle,” said Ellie Staley, the executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership. “It’s a really big part of our history, so we’re excited.”
Crystal Alegria, the executive director of the Extreme History Project, said she is excited about the building being restored to its original state, though she jokingly asked what may happen in 50 years if people look back at the 1970s remodel and mourn what has been lost.
She hopes the 1970s façade is commemorated as well and noted that preserving the historic part of downtown helps preserve a key part of Bozeman’s identity.
“It just really speaks to how we as Bozemanites really appreciate our past that we are bringing some of those old buildings back,” Alegria said. “It’s what brings people to Bozeman and that’s also what keeps people here in Bozeman, is these historic buildings and these reminders of our past.”
Pertzborn — who is a principal at Intrinsik Architecture — said he views the change downtown, like some new hotel buildings and high-rise apartments, in the same positive light as the bank building project.
“All of these things are building on each other,” Pertzborn said. “It’s not one project, it’s all of them. I think there’s really great momentum because of it. With each project downtown gets better.”
