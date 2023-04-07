 Skip to main content
Renovation project in downtown Bozeman uncovering century old building

U.S. Bank Building
A worker climbs scaffolding on the exterior of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Everywhere in Bozeman, new buildings are changing the face of the city — building up, out and more modern.

Townhomes are being built on cow pastures. Open lots in the city are slowly filling in. New buildings downtown seem to keep getting taller.


But just a few blocks away from where the old, unstable brick hospital that stood for decades is being torn down to make way for mixed-use residential and commercial buildings, one construction project is bringing Bozeman back to 1920.

U.S. Bank Building
Randy Scully, owner of the U.S. Bank building, points out restoration work being done on the interior of the historic building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
Randy Scully points out imperfections on the historic facade of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
The U.S. Bank building still shows signage for when it housed the First National Bank on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
Layers of stone and brick are visible as restoration work continues on the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
The busy intersection of Black Avenue and Main Street is seen from scaffolding on the side of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
US Bank remodel rendering
A rendering of the building remodel from 1970 from the Gallatin County Tribune and Belgrade Journal. 
U.S. Bank building

A photo illustration shows the original building facade facing Main Street, and the 1970s renovation on the side.
Bank Rennovation, Downtown Bozeman
Sun shades cover most of the windows in the bank building on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, located on the corner of East Main Street and South Black Avenue in downtown Bozeman. Randy Scully acquired the building in March 2021 and wants to restore the building to its original 1920s look. This includes removing the sun shades to reveal the original architecture underneath.
U.S. Bank Building
Arched windows are visible on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after being covered since the 1970’s by a facade.
U.S. Bank Building
Original cornices adorn the top of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
Alex Eekhoff, a project manager with Langlas Construction, walks around the exterior of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
Safe deposit boxes reflect a work light in the basement of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
An arched window frame awaits installation on the second floor of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
U.S. Bank Building
A level shows the straightness of structural steel beams from the original construction of the U.S. Bank building in 1920.
U.S. Bank Building
Construction workers spend time on the third floor of the U.S. Bank building on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

An error occurred