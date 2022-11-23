On average, homes in Gallatin County stayed on the market for 22 days this October, according to the report.
“Our market continues to follow a familiar pattern with both single-family home prices and inventory increasing and homes selling quickly,” said Joanna Harper, GAR Board President said in a press release.
Condos and townhomes, typically slightly cheaper than single family homes, decreased in price from $520,000 last October to $490,000. Inventory of condos and townhomes rose from 77 last October to 185.
Homes for sale within Bozeman’s city limits were more expensive than homes in the county as a whole, according to the report.
In Bozeman, median sales prices for single family homes jumped 24% compared to last October, going from a median of $680,000 to $847,500.
For condos and townhomes in town, the median sales price was $480,000 in October.
As is often the case, homes in the greater Big Sky area were significantly more expensive when compared to homes in Bozeman and the rest of the county.
The median price for single family homes in Big Sky topped $3.9 million in October 2022. Seven homes sold, according to the report.
The median price for condos and townhomes was just under $1.2 million.
“We’ll be watching these trends as we move through fall and into winter to see if we move out of seller’s market territory,” Harper said in the release.
