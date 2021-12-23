Prices rising, inventory falling for real estate in Gallatin County By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 23, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A sign marks a parcel of land as sold in a commercial real estate development on Nelson Road on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A report from a local realtors association shows that prices for single-family homes and townhomes continued to climb while the number of homes for sale continued to drop in November.The median sales price for a single-family home in Gallatin County in November was $732,500, more than 18% above the 2020 median sales price of $620,000, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors’ monthly market report.For condos and townhomes, the median sales price increased more than 28% year over year, for a median of $470,000 in November 2021. In November 2020, the median sales price was just under $340,000. “Our market has remained strong and consistent as we move into winter,” said GAR board president Lacy Browne in a news release about the November market numbers. “Because demand remains high and inventory is remarkably tight, we may see snow falling this time of year, but the housing prices continue to rise while homes still move off the market rapidly.”“Additionally, single family homes as well as condos and townhomes are spending less than a month on the market,” she said. “I expect our market to begin the New Year with similar characteristics to what we’ve been seeing recently.”The amount of new listings for condos and townhomes dropped by 52.7% between November 2020 and November 2021, and the number of days a condo or townhome stayed on the market was more than cut in half, dropping from 58 to 25 days. The inventory of available condos and townhomes dropped by almost 60%, from 146 for sale to just 59 on the market.The number of new listings for single family homes in November dropped from 92 in 2020 to 78 in November 2021, or just more than 15%. The inventory of available townhomes fell by almost 26%, from 174 to 129, and the average days a single family home was on the market fell from 47 days to 26.Homes for sale inside Bozeman’s city limits were generally more expensive than homes in the county as a whole, excluding the Big Sky area. The median price for a single-family home inside city limits in November 2021 was $682,450; for a townhome or condo, the median price was $461,475.And, as is often the case, homes in the greater Big Sky area were significantly more expensive as a whole compared to Bozeman and the rest of the county.The median sales price for a condo or townhome in Big Sky jumped more than 93% between November 2020 and November 2021, from $639,000 to $1.24 million.The price of a single-family home also increased during that time, though not nearly as dramatically. In November 2020, the median cost of a single-family home in Big Sky was $1.28 million; in November 2021, it was $1.44 million. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Tags Sale Price Townhome Economics Commerce Building Industry Finance Price Market Condo Median Gallatin Association Of Realtors 