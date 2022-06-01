When Troy Nedved arrived at Big Sky about 25 years ago, the Lone Peak Tram was new. It was a game-changer for the ski resort, which boasts 5,750 skiable acres. Through the years, the tram has become an iconic part of the town’s DNA, he said.
Fast forward to today, and the tram’s cabins still carry guests 1,450 vertical feet up to Lone Mountain’s 11,166 foot summit. At the top, riders are treated to panoramic views of three states and two national parks from Montana’s highest scenic overlook.
Nedved, the general manager of Big Sky Resort, said the tram has become “so many things to so many people,” and it’s been the place to be and the place to be seen. On Wednesday, he and others broke ground on a new tram, which is the next step in the resort’s capital plan.
Construction on the new tram is poised to begin this summer, and crews will start getting the foundations ready. It will continue through the summer of 2023, and the existing tram will run as usual during the 2022 through 2023 winter season.
When the new tram opens in the 2023 through 2024 winter season, the existing tram will be decommissioned. At that time, the new tram will carry people up the mountain for skiing and scenic rides in the winter and for sightseeing in the summer.
Terminals and buildings will be installed by 2024. Eventually, the top terminal of the tram will be fitted with an all-glass viewing platform and glass floor, and a two-stage gondola will extend from Big Sky’s base area to the Bowl, replacing the Explorer chair.
Guests will be able to access the tram from the gondola’s top terminal. At that connection point, plans are to add a food and beverage hub. Lower down on the gondola’s upslope path, staff want to install a mid-station learning center for the Big Sky Mountain Sports School.
Replacing the Lone Peak Tram with a new design is the final chapter in the Big Sky Resort’s 2025 Vision — a 10-year capital plan to transform the mountain into North America’s most technologically-advanced lift system, according to Nedved.
“(The tram) is just as much about summer as it is about winter,” he said. “For us, the link and the combination of the gondola and the tram will really transform that access experience for our guests from the base to the summit with unbelievable speed and elegance.”
Chad Wilson, director of construction management, said crews are expecting to be challenged by the steep terrain and the logistics of getting people and materials up Lone Peak, especially with the added complication of summer thunderstorms.
The existing tram’s bottom terminal lies on a glacier, so the foundation moves a bit every year, Wilson said. Because project managers wanted to build on more solid ground, they decided to set up the new tram along a different path up the mountain.
The volume of the new tram’s cabins will be greater, and more people will be able to get out of the base area and up the mountain, where they can spread out, according to Wilson. Capacity will vary depending on conditions.
“This lift is absolutely state-of-the-art,” said Mike Unruh, senior vice president of operations for Boyne Resorts. A fiber optic cable is embedded in the haul rope, and there are redundant motors, electronics and drives and “all of the most up-to-date modern safeties you can possibly imagine,” he said.
Twenty-six years ago, the tram propelled Big Sky to the next level of skiing. It’s beloved by locals and visitors, said Laurel Blessley, director of lift maintenance for Big Sky. She’s been working with lift maintenance for 20 years.
Blessley remembers snowmobiling up to the tram early in the mornings to do maintenance checks. Her team would shovel in the trench at the top, and people liked to work at that spot because of the skiing. She’s sad to see it go, but excited for the new installation.
Nedved said that for the coming year, Big Sky will continue to charge skiers extra for tram access, and that will likely carry over to future years. Visitation to the ski area increased last winter, and the resort’s new six-person lift handled that demand well, he said.
“Our goal is absolutely not to maximize growth and skier visits, but to really prioritize the best experience,” Nedved said. He expects the resort’s future plans will help staff to manage growth to an even greater extent.