Bozeman residents will be able to get a taste of the Lone Star state soon.
Texas Roadhouse is planning to build a location in Bozeman, according to city documents.
Site plans for the restaurant are out for public comment until Oct. 14. According to the city’s development documents, the restaurant company plans to build an 8,000 square foot location in the Bozeman Gateway development off of Huffine Lane in west Bozeman.
A company spokesperson said in an email they have been “interested in Bozeman for a long time” and hope to announce an expected opening date soon.
“Bozeman is a fun and dynamic city just like Texas Roadhouse and is growing very fast,” the spokesperson said.
The restaurant is also seeking a special use permit from the city in order to be able to serve alcohol. A special permit is required in the zoning district the site is in.
A city spokesperson said if site plans are approved, the restaurant would still need to receive a building permit to start construction and occupancy permits and final inspections in order to open. It would also need a separate business license from the city and licenses from the state to serve alcohol and food.
“The site plan and special use permit have been found to be adequate and sufficient for approval with applicable conditions and code provisions,” spokesperson Takami Clark said in an email.
The restaurant is proposed for a 0.45 acres parcel at 870 Harmon Stream Boulevard, in the Bozeman Gateway development. The development includes a Kohl’s store, City Brew coffee, Qdoba Mexican Eats and Rosauers Supermarket.
According to its website, Texas Roadhouse has nearly 600 locations.
