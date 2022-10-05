Let the news come to you

Bozeman residents will be able to get a taste of the Lone Star state soon.

Texas Roadhouse is planning to build a location in Bozeman, according to city documents.

Site plans for the restaurant are out for public comment until Oct. 14. According to the city’s development documents, the restaurant company plans to build an 8,000 square foot location in the Bozeman Gateway development off of Huffine Lane in west Bozeman.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

