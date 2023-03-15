Pho Sai Gon owners and siblings Ryan and Julie Truong sit in a booth at the restaurant's first brick and mortar location at the corner of North 7th Avenue and Durston Road on March, 15, 2023. The restaurant plans to open on March 31.
Memories are a key ingredient in the food at Pho Sai Gon.
The menu from the soon-to-open restaurant is a calling card to owners Ryan and Julie Truongs’ childhood in Saigon, Vietnam, now known as Ho Chi Minh City.
Like the Vietnamese sauteed corn on the menu, for instance. Ryan Truong recalled that vendors would zoom through neighborhood streets on motorcycles with the sweet and salty dish. He and his sister, Julie, would run out to the street to chase down the vendors with money in hand.
“Our first menu is just based on our memory that we have of our birthplace,” Ryan Truong said.
Pho Sai Gon is not new to the Bozeman food scene, however.
After hold 10 pop-up events between January and February of last year, Ryan and Julie Truong were convinced that there was an interest in their food.
The Truongs are slated to open their first brick and mortar location at 605 N 7th Ave., on March 31.
Ryan Truong said they wanted to see more diversity in the area’s cuisine and decided to get into the restaurant business. Then came encouragement from the now former owners of the Open Range, where Ryan and Julie Truong would eventually set up their pop-up location.
The star of the show then and now was the Truongs’ pho, which is a labor-intensive beef broth served with different cuts of beef and rice noodles. Between eight and 12 hours go into cooking the broth, which gets a complex flavor from beef bones and a plethora of spices, like cinnamon and star anise.
Ryan Truong said that people were so enthralled by the pho at the pop-up events that some would come for just the broth.
“I think we nailed it,” he said.
Originally, the Truongs’ served pho, egg rolls and broken rice — a Vietnamese staple that uses the fractured and broken grains of rice leftover from processing — at the pop ups.
With a larger space comes a larger menu, informed in part by their childhood favorites, and also from dishes and recipes served at their family’s restaurants back home.
For example, a favorite of Ryan Truong’s were the Sai Gon Wings. Those chicken wings come from a recipe that the siblings’ mother would make.
“It’s very simple to make, but it brings back a lot of memories,” he said.
The last year of working to open the restaurant has come with its ups and downs, but the pair are excited to open.
They plan on having specials to highlight their personal favorites. The Truongs also plan to offer 15% off on their smaller dishes, like the sauteed corn and Sai Gon wings, for the first two weeks Pho Sai Gon is open.
The hope is that people coming to the restaurant can feel that same familiar feeling that the Truongs’ have when they try their food.
“Our concept is to make everyone feel at home,” Ryan Truong said.
