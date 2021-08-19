Poke food truck opens in Bozeman By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Curtis McGee leans against the Tesla he uses to pull his food truck, Electric Poke, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. McGee parks the Tesla and food truck from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Rikki's Furniture parking lot. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Owner Curtis McGee makes a poke bowl for a customer at his food truck, Electric Poke, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Owner Curtis McGee hands customer Leah Dobby her poke bowl out the window of his food truck, Electric Poke, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Chris McGee worked as a nurse for a decade, most recently as an ambulatory nurse manager at Bozeman Health. Last fall, he wanted to try something new and began thinking about opening a food truck."I wanted a new adventure. I wanted to be my own boss and make my own hours,” McGee said on Thursday. “I wanted to provide for my family in a way that made me happier at home.”On Aug. 25, McGee will celebrate the grand opening of his new food truck, the Electric Poke, which serves Hawaiian-style poke bowls. Electric Poke — which had a soft opening last week — is parked 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday in the Rikki’s Furniture Gallery parking lot on Seventh Avenue.McGee and his family came to Bozeman in February 2020 by way of Colorado. He’s hoping to put some roots down here with his business as he pursues a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Montana.Despite moving around a lot in his lifetime — he’s lived in 29 different towns across the U.S., the Virgin Islands and Australia — McGee has no connection to Hawaii.“I love the chillness of their culture, the freshness of their food and the laid back atmosphere every time I go to Hawaii,” he said.Since beginning work at the food truck, he’s been much happier, he said. He’s less stressed after work and gets to spend more quality time with his wife, Lauren, and 2-year-old daughter, Maddie.McGee has experience bartending through college and a brief stint working at a Chili’s restaurant. Otherwise, he dove into his food truck business without much food service experience. Although newer to Bozeman, McGee has already made connections with other local businesses. He credits the folks at University Burger and Knuckle Truck — Sean Ehlert and Ian Benbrook — for giving him the rundown on food trucks.Since opening last week, McGee said the truck has had a good reception from locals. He sold out on his first day and is still learning how much fish he needs to stock each week.“I’m ordering in smaller quantities so I can keep it fresh,” he said. He orders his fish twice weekly from Hawaii, Japan and from two distributors in Los Angeles. He ships other ingredients from Hawaii when he can’t source locally.McGee wants to keep the truck open year-round and begin to cater for local parties and events. McGee called his truck the Electric Poke as a sly nudge to his Tesla — he tows his truck with the maroon electric car.“The more prominent reason is that the food is vibrant and electric,” he said.He wants his food truck to be a chill, happy and family-friendly atmosphere. The colorful logo matches his vast closet of Hawaiian shirts — part of his work uniform.McGee thinks he's bought just about every Hawaiian shirt in his size within a 10-mile radius."My wife is like 'it's enough,' but I say 'it's never enough,'" McGee said. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. City working to update its plan for Bozeman parks and trails Posted: 5:15 p.m. Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record Posted: 4:15 p.m. Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Posted: 3:30 p.m. Enjoy a challenging hike on Basin Lakes Trail near Red Lodge Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Dorr, Betty Jean Posted: Aug. 19, 2021