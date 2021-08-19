Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Chris McGee worked as a nurse for a decade, most recently as an ambulatory nurse manager at Bozeman Health. Last fall, he wanted to try something new and began thinking about opening a food truck.

“I wanted a new adventure. I wanted to be my own boss and make my own hours,” McGee said on Thursday. “I wanted to provide for my family in a way that made me happier at home.”

On Aug. 25, McGee will celebrate the grand opening of his new food truck, the Electric Poke, which serves Hawaiian-style poke bowls.

Electric Poke — which had a soft opening last week — is parked 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday in the Rikki’s Furniture Gallery parking lot on Seventh Avenue.

McGee and his family came to Bozeman in February 2020 by way of Colorado. He’s hoping to put some roots down here with his business as he pursues a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Montana.

Despite moving around a lot in his lifetime — he’s lived in 29 different towns across the U.S., the Virgin Islands and Australia — McGee has no connection to Hawaii.

“I love the chillness of their culture, the freshness of their food and the laid back atmosphere every time I go to Hawaii,” he said.

Since beginning work at the food truck, he’s been much happier, he said. He’s less stressed after work and gets to spend more quality time with his wife, Lauren, and 2-year-old daughter, Maddie.

McGee has experience bartending through college and a brief stint working at a Chili’s restaurant. Otherwise, he dove into his food truck business without much food service experience.

Although newer to Bozeman, McGee has already made connections with other local businesses. He credits the folks at University Burger and Knuckle Truck — Sean Ehlert and Ian Benbrook — for giving him the rundown on food trucks.

Since opening last week, McGee said the truck has had a good reception from locals. He sold out on his first day and is still learning how much fish he needs to stock each week.

“I’m ordering in smaller quantities so I can keep it fresh,” he said. He orders his fish twice weekly from Hawaii, Japan and from two distributors in Los Angeles. He ships other ingredients from Hawaii when he can’t source locally.

McGee wants to keep the truck open year-round and begin to cater for local parties and events. McGee called his truck the Electric Poke as a sly nudge to his Tesla — he tows his truck with the maroon electric car.

“The more prominent reason is that the food is vibrant and electric,” he said.

He wants his food truck to be a chill, happy and family-friendly atmosphere. The colorful logo matches his vast closet of Hawaiian shirts — part of his work uniform.

McGee thinks he’s bought just about every Hawaiian shirt in his size within a 10-mile radius.

“My wife is like ‘it’s enough,’ but I say ‘it’s never enough,’” McGee said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.