Fletcher Kasmer, co-owner of On the Rise, poses for a photo in his new downtown storefront on Friday, May 27, 2022. Fletcher and his wife, Kara, decided to open the downtown location to try out a new menu of baked goods, including French pastries, sandwiches and sweet and savory hand pies.
Fletcher Kasmer, co-owner of On the Rise, poses for a photo in his new downtown storefront on Friday, May 27, 2022. Fletcher and his wife, Kara, decided to open the downtown location to try out a new menu of baked goods, including French pastries, sandwiches and sweet and savory hand pies.
A new On The Rise Bread Co. location is set to open on Memorial Day weekend, aiming at bringing fresh pastries and grab and go foods to downtown Bozeman.
On The Rise Bread Co. will celebrate the grand opening of its new location on 33 S. Willson Ave. on Saturday, following a soft open Friday.
The store is open six days a week and will be closed on Wednesdays. Normal hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store will open at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.
Downtown, On The Rise will focus on offering pastries and quick lunch options like sandwiches, grain bowls, salads and savory hand pies, said co-owner Fletcher Kasmer.
“This is going to be a different endeavor for us,” Kasmer said. “We’re more focused on the pastry side of things. It’s sort of a creative outlet for us.”
Kasmer said they’re hoping to strike a balance between traditional American baking and more involved baking, like French laminate pastries. They want to be creative, offer a variety of baked goods, while also staying true to On The Rise.
“Fancy is not a word that has ever described On The Rise,” he said.
Offerings will include hand pies, both sweet and savory, a weekly rotation of specials, a selection of French pastries, eclairs, cookies and regular quiche specials.
Of course, there will also be a variety of breads available too.
The downtown bakery is meant to be quick, he said. The grab and go food — nothing will be made to order — should help ease a gap in fast, easy food spots downtown, Kasmer said.
On The Rise will keep its Four Corners location, Kasmer said.
There are no changes planned for the location — at 81 North Star Lane — that operates as a production facility for On The Rise’s wholesale products, he said. You can also buy some baked goods at the storefront.
On The Rise opened in Bozeman in 1997 at a location on Seventh Avenue, which Red Tractor Pizza now occupies. The bakery moved out to Four Corners in 2013.
Kasmer and his wife, Kara, bought the business in 2016 after working there for several years.
The downtown storefront was most recently occupied by Faber’s Bakery and Deli, which closed in March. Faber’s opened in early 2021.
Almost immediately, the On The Rise crew got to work sprucing the place up, Kasmer said.
Not much was done to change the existing bakery, aside from a fresh coat of paint. But, some cheery decorations, houseplants and a bright pink neon sign has made the location feel like new.
“It seems kismet,” Kasmer said. “That we were able to do this.”
