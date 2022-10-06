Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s Office Depot is permanently closing.

A company spokesperson confirmed the chain’s closure in an email to the Chronicle.

The store, at 1475 N. 19th Ave. in the Stone Ridge Plaza, will close permanently on Nov. 12, the spokesperson said. A liquidation sale has been ongoing since Sept. 15.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

