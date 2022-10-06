Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Bozeman’s Office Depot is permanently closing.
A company spokesperson confirmed the chain’s closure in an email to the Chronicle.
The store, at 1475 N. 19th Ave. in the Stone Ridge Plaza, will close permanently on Nov. 12, the spokesperson said. A liquidation sale has been ongoing since Sept. 15.
The spokesperson did not respond to questions about why the location was closing its doors.
Office Depot, which sells office supplies and home goods, announced in 2020 that it would be closing several locations and laying off about 13,000 employees, as part of a restructuring plan.
The announcement didn’t note how many stores would close permanently nationwide, or where the closures would take place.
Office Depot has closed 211 retail stores since 2021, and two distribution centers, according to a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether other Office Depot locations in Montana would close.
Office Depot has two locations in Billings, and the location in Bozeman, according to its website.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor.

