Derek Sanders said the menu at La Esquina, Bozeman’s latest Mexican restaurant, is focused on traditional, centuries-old recipes honed throughout Mexico.
Those recipes then made their way to Mexico City, where Sanders, with the help of a longtime friend, found how foods from a diverse country could meet in one, fast-paced urban setting.
Sanders brought those recipes to the first La Esquina in the Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo in New York City. Since opening the first location 20 years ago, the restaurant has added two more spots in the city.
The latest iteration of La Esquina is the first outside of New York City, but retains the familiar trappings of its predecessors.
Sanders first came to Bozeman a decade ago to buy a pristine Ford Bronco from a friend, and since has traveled to the area frequently. He said Bozeman felt energetic and had its own type of diversity that he was drawn to.
The restaurant, which can be found in the Cannery District off of East Oak Street, officially opened late last week, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Sanders chose the Cannery as the home for his new restaurant as a continuation of part of the ethos of La Esquina — finding a location that’s on the fringe that has the potential to grow.
“I think this really fits who we are, like, it’s seemingly sort of fringe, but I don’t think really the Cannery is fringe at all,” Sanders said. “I think it’s going to be its own epicenter.”
The exterior seamlessly melds with the rest of the steel and corrugated metal found in the Cannery District.
That interior entrance is a replica of the original corner restaurant, Sanders said, and much of the restaurant pays homage to the New York eatery.
At the heart of it all, though, is the food.
Sanders brought the chef from his East Coast restaurants to help establish the tempo for his latest venture. That chef was also one of the first people he hired in the first La Esquina.
“He, himself is even like an element of that continuity of as we memorialize those recipes, that he became the person that really sort of helped us maintain and sustain that consistency,” Sanders said.
The hope is to attract locals to work at La Esquina, and to build up the restaurant to serve seven days a week. Sanders also wants to be able to have a lunch and brunch services in the sunny café area.
Sanders said that the menu in Bozeman is made of the “greatest hits” from his New York City restaurants.
It was hard for him to choose a particular favorite, but he did land on the tortilla soup, which the menu described as a smoky tomato soup with shredded chicken, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips and toasted ancho chili.
The goal of La Esquina’s food is to not be complicated, and to realize and continue the recipes honed in Mexico thousands of miles from their birthplace.
Sander’s goal is to bring people together. Before being a restaurateur, he was an architect. Sanders said that he would design a home for a wealthy family that only a few would live in. He felt that wasn’t giving back enough.
“If we can create an environment that people really, really enjoy, and hundreds of people come a day, then you’re just impacting more lives, and you can hopefully create something super positive,” Sanders said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.