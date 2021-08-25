Nurses union vetoes Bozeman Health contract, returns to negotiations By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is shown in this April 2020 photo. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unionized nurses negotiating a new contract with Bozeman Health have voted down a proposed contract and will go back to negotiations with the hospital.Prior to the vote, the nurses said the final offer was not commensurate with Bozeman’s cost of living, argued against having a 3-year contract and were unhappy with receiving performance-based wage increases.Members of the Montana Nurses Association Local #4, which represents about 400 nurses at Deaconess Hospital, vetoed Bozeman Health’s offer in a vote last week. Amy Hauschild, an MNA labor representative, said 94% of voting union members vetoed the offer and 4% voted yes on the offer. Hauschild declined to say how many union members participated in the vote.“We had a phenomenal turnout,” she said.The offer from Bozeman Health was a last, best and final offer, which triggered a vote of the union. It proposed a 3-year contract, with both a wage scale and a performance-based “bonus” built into the compensation package, Kiera Pattison, the system director of nursing at Bozeman Health, previously told the Chronicle.In a statement, Bozeman Health said it felt the 10% increase in nurses’ wages in the proposed contract was generous and fair.The offer “intended to get money into the pockets of nurses as soon as possible to honor their hard work over the past 18 months,” the statement said. Union co-president Lisa Riggin, who works on the newborn intensive care unit at the hospital, said nurses were overall happy with the wages the hospital proposed, but the criteria for the performance-based increases was still unclear.“Starting a new system for compensation during a pandemic and also during a staffing crisis ... doesn’t feel right to the nurses,” Riggin said, adding that Bozeman’s ongoing housing shortage was another concern for union members. “We’d be agreeing to three years of a system with a lot of unknowns.”Riggin, who also sits on the bargaining team, wasn’t surprised that the hospital’s final offer was rejected by union members.“The vote itself, we think, speaks pretty clearly to what the nurses are comfortable with and not comfortable with,” she said. “We’re definitely hopeful to go in a direction that meets the needs of both the hospital and the nurses.”The union and Bozeman Health could begin renegotiations as early as September or by mid-October, Hauschild said.“While we are disappointed the offer was not accepted by the Montana Nurses Association, we are confident we can come to an agreeable solution that will meet our common goals of increased compensation and the recruitment and retention of high performing nurses,” the hospital said.The union began bargaining with Bozeman Health in early March on the new contract. Its previous contract expired in April.If Bozeman Health proposes a renegotiated contract, union members will again vote to ratify the contract. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Contract Nurse Hospital Economics Commerce Work Union Member Lisa Riggin Offer Union Amy Hauschild Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Nurses union vetoes Bozeman Health contract, returns to negotiations 5 hrs ago Business Bozeman outdoor gear company expands headquarters 13 hrs ago Education Bozeman School Board moves forward with superintendent search 13 hrs ago Education Masks to be required in Bozeman schools 20 hrs ago Environment Fishing restrictions lifted on most Montana rivers Aug 23, 2021 City No surprises in study showing dire state of Gallatin County housing Aug 23, 2021 What to read next Business Nurses union vetoes Bozeman Health contract, returns to negotiations Business Bozeman outdoor gear company expands headquarters Education Bozeman School Board moves forward with superintendent search Education Masks to be required in Bozeman schools Environment Fishing restrictions lifted on most Montana rivers City No surprises in study showing dire state of Gallatin County housing Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Andersen, Rene Jason Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: A response to the Chronicle's Vietnamese food truck article Posted: 12 a.m. Montana governor encourages vaccination, won't mandate it Posted: 12 a.m. Site near Billings Clinic could be developed for housing Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 Bozeman outdoor gear company expands headquarters Posted: Aug. 24, 2021