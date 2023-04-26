The entrance to the basement level of 233 E. Main St. in Bozeman is modern, with a concrete and metal staircase and multi-colored lights underneath the steps.
But through the door at the bottom of the stairs is a restaurant modeled after an 1860s saloon, with a long, wood bar, antique lighting fixtures and decor, and ornate carpets covering the floor.
Est. 1864 is a basement level “noir bar” and restaurant that opened earlier this month.
The restaurant took over the space that used to be Happy Box, a modern-karaoke bar, and transformed it. The bar was redone, the two singing rooms turned into private dining rooms and the long cafeteria-style tables became wooden dining tables.
“I think our view was to imagine if you went to a nice place in 1864 — basically an upscale saloon,” said co-owner Blake MacKie.
Co-owner Allison Fasano said they wanted to honor Bozeman’s history with the restaurant, and they did their research — visiting Montana State University and the Gallatin History Museum to learn more about the early history of the city. The logo of the name is taken from the handwriting of William Alderson, and his picture along with a slew of other important figures in the city’s history adorn part of a wall near the bar.
There are also some red light accents, which MacKie said pay homage to the famed red light district that used to exist in this area of downtown.
For all the Bozeman focus in the restaurant, MacKie and Fasano aren’t ashamed to admit that they aren’t locals. Fasano is from New York City, and MacKie from Austin, Texas by way of Las Vegas.
MacKie — who noted the way Bozeman is changing reminds him of the way Austin changed — said that was all the more reason they wanted to dive into honoring the city’s history.
“We’re not from Bozeman so it was very important for us to resonate with the locals and make sure they knew we still cared,” MacKie said. “If we were going to open a restaurant, it would be about Montana, period.”
The decor is reminiscent of an old saloon, but Fasano said they wanted to add inspiration from current-day Bozeman, so they included modern paintings by Montana artist Megan Senn.
The building itself is new. Called the Osborne, it reopened in 2021 after the original building in the space was damaged in the 2009 gas line explosion and eventually demolished.
Fasano said they wanted to make the modern space feel cozier.
“It’s a basement, so you have to create that warm environment,” Fasano said.
Fasano and MacKie first met working two floors up in the same building, at the restaurant Brigade. Both moved from bigger cities to Bozeman in the fall of 2021, and both always wanted to “do their own thing.”
After Happy Box closed, they decided to go for it and open their dream restaurant in the basement. Both Fasano and Mackie are restaurant industry lifers, and decided to take a risk.
They quit their jobs, spent three months renovating the entire space with the help of family and friends, learning how to sand down and refinish tables and a host of other skills in the meantime.
“When you say your blood sweat and tears went into a restaurant, that’s really what we did here,” Fasano said.
Their local mentality extended to their menu. Fasano said they source from local farmers and ranchers to get their meat, even getting their burger buns from On The Rise. Fasano said if something on their menu isn’t from a local producer, they probably make it in house, like their pastas.
Three pasta dishes are on their menu priced from $19 to $21, including ravioli, fusilli and bucatini.
MacKie acknowledged that some items on their menu are pricey, including a burger for $26 and a bone-in ribeye at $75.
“To support local in this state is expensive,” MacKie said, noting that rent on Main Street isn’t cheap.
MacKie and Fasano are offering 10% off for restaurant industry workers, and have late-night hours with those people — and anyone else looking for a late-night meal on Main Street — in mind.
Est. 1864 is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and for late night drinks and food Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
