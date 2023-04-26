Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The entrance to the basement level of 233 E. Main St. in Bozeman is modern, with a concrete and metal staircase and multi-colored lights underneath the steps.

But through the door at the bottom of the stairs is a restaurant modeled after an 1860s saloon, with a long, wood bar, antique lighting fixtures and decor, and ornate carpets covering the floor.

Est. 1864 is a basement level “noir bar” and restaurant that opened earlier this month.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.