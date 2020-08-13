A new clothing store geared toward affordable women’s fashion held its grand opening in downtown Bozeman Saturday.
“I want to be affordable, and I want to be known for being affordable,” said LeeAnn Anthony, the owner of Whiskey and Lace Clothing Boutique at 23 W. Main St. “You can not find anything (in the store) that’s more than sixty dollars.”
Anthony started Whiskey and Lace began about two years ago as a fully-online clothing store after years of working in fashion retail in Butte and Bozeman. She’s done vendor shows at events like the Manhattan Potato Festival and the Three Forks Rodeo, but business really started to take off this spring as Montanans stayed inside more because of COVID-19.
Anthony said that she had been “casually” looking for a brick and mortar location and had found one on the other side of town that seemed as though it was going to work — but while she was working on getting financing for it, it was given to another retailer.
“They kind of pulled it out from underneath me,” she said. “So we’re like, okay, well let’s just plug away at online business.”
But then the new location became available at an affordable price. Anthony said she would kick herself for if she didn’t jump on it. With the support of her fiancé, who built fitting rooms in the shop, she signed a short-term lease just in time to do a pop-up sale during Crazy Days.
“It was amazing, the amount of support that I got from everybody that came in,” she said of the Crazy Days sale. Customers were surprised when they learned that Whiskey and Lace was brand new, Anthony said.
“Everybody was so shocked that we were only here for two or three days and we had this amount of clothes and the pricing and all the things combined,” she said.
Whiskey and Lace has standard precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including signs reminding customers that face masks are required and to maintain social distancing while perusing. Customers are allowed to try clothes on, Anthony said, but if any item of clothing is returned, it won’t go back on the sales floor until 48 hours later.
Anthony is also wiping down common areas like benches and high-touch areas like clothes hangers.
“It’s just interesting times we’re living in, for sure,” she said.
For now, Anthony will be the only one at the store. But she said she does plan to hire employees at some point, likely around the holiday season.
“I’m either out of my mind or making a really smart business move, opening a business during a global pandemic,” she said. “It was hard as a small business to get going, and it was scary at first, but I can’t tell you the amount of support that I have seen.”
Whiskey and Lace is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. 6 p.m., at 23 W. Main St.
