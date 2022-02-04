Lone Mountain Land Company announced it’s developing a new luxury “resort and residential community” in Moonlight Basin in partnership with a global luxury resort chain.
One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky will be developed by Lone Mountain and Kerzner International Holdings, which owns luxury resorts around the world including in Dubai, Mexico, the Maldives and Australia.
The resort is expected to open in summer 2024, Lone Mountain Land Company said in a press release announcing the development.
The resort will be built on about 150 acres in Moonlight Basin, which is connected to Big Sky Resort. There will be several buildings, suites, cabins and private homes built into the landscape of the mountain, a spokesperson said in an email.
The resort will include 73 guest rooms and suites, 19 cabins, a ski lodge and several “amenity buildings,” including a spa and dining areas.
There will also be 62 private residences in the resort for sale through the One&Only Private Homes brand.
The resort will be connected by gondola to Big Sky Resort.
“Moonlight Basin offers one of the most unique mountain experiences in the U.S.,” said Matt Kidd, managing director of the Lone Mountain Land Company in a press release. “We look forward to working with the One&Only team to bring additional hospitality, jobs, and economic growth to our community.”
The company said it expects to add more than 1,200 on-site jobs during construction. Construction is already underway. Langlas and Associates is the general contractor.
Once completed, the resort will employ about 500 people.
Lone Mountain Land Company was formed in 2014 by CrossHarbor Capital Partners and manages several properties owned by CrossHarbor in and around Big Sky.
CrossHarbor — a Boston-based real estate investment firm — also owns the Yellowstone Club and co-owns Spanish Peaks Mountain Club.
In 2013, CrossHarbor with Boyne Resorts bought Moonlight Basin and merged the two ski terrains into Big Sky Resort.
CrossHarbor has recently been adding to its Big Sky repertoire. Its newest resort, the “ultra-luxury” Montage Big Sky opened in mid-December. In the Spanish Peaks enclave of Big Sky, with 139 rooms, suites and residences, six restaurants, a spa, bowling alley, a pool and fitness center.
In July, Lone Mountain Land Company announced it had purchased the Crazy Mountain Ranch east of Clyde Park with no plans to develop or change the property.
Lone Mountain Land Company has also moved forward on several workforce housing projects in Big Sky, including the Gallatin Gateway Inn, Gateway Village, Buck’s T-4 and the RiverView Apartments development.
Lone Mountain’s $19 million Powder Light workforce housing project is nearing completion and the company said in a press release that Moonlight Basin plans to add an additional 200 “workforce housing beds” over the next few years. That’s all in the goal of creating up to 4,000 workforce beds in the Big Sky-area.