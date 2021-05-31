A new clinic for orthotic and prosthetic patients opened in Bozeman.
Hanger Clinic, which also has locations in Billings, Helena and Great Falls, opened in early March at 2422 W. Main St.
The clinic serves people with limb loss and limb difference, according to a press release announcing the opening.
It also specializes in fitting custom bracing solutions, upper and lower prosthetic limbs, and the latest technologies, including microprocessor-controlled “bionic” prosthetic legs, myoelectric hands, and 3D-printed prosthetics.
In Bozeman, the clinic is run by Robert Carvell, a certified prosthetist orthotist, and Dennis Mikulich, a certified prosthetist, with one other administrative staff member.
In addition, the clinic is establishing a peer support group for people with limb loss or limb difference, Carvell said in a press release. The AMPOWER group meets in person and over Zoom.
“We are excited to offer more convenient care to Bozeman residents, many of whom have traveled to our other Montana clinic locations for years,” he said.
The Hanger Clinic is a part of the larger company, Hanger, Inc., which operates about 800 clinics nationwide.
