Garaventa employees work to run cables from the bottom terminal of the new tram to the top terminal of the summit of Lone Mountain on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Garaventa is the Swiss company hired to install the new tram.
Big Sky Resort’s new tram is on schedule to open this season, welcoming visitors to the 11,167-foot summit of Lone Mountain in a whole new way.
Impressive and, in most ways, bigger and better than the old gondola, the Lone Peak Tram is a literal high point of the resort’s continued development, providing 360-degree views and access to steep skiing.
Construction began in 2022 and will continue well into next year when the enclosure for the top terminal is to be built. However, riders will already be able to use the tram later this year, with an estimated opening day sometime in December.
“The new tram is a really pivotal moment for Big Sky,” said Stacie Mesuda, the public relations manager for the resort. “We have prioritized lift technology and having the most technologically advanced chairlift network in North America…and this tram is really the final project to celebrate reaching that milestone, and we’re not done yet.”
There will be room for 75, but Mesuda says the average occupancy will be much lower and dictated by ski patrol “to preserve the ski experience up there.”
Snow sports enthusiasts and scenic riders will also be separated to increase the flow of traffic, and ticket prices will move to a per-ride system. The old gondola charged between $20 to $100 per day, whereas the new tram will be $10 to $40+ per ride, depending on demand and conditions.
The trip to the summit will take 3.7 minutes traveling at a top speed of 22 mph.
The new tram is a feat of engineering, with Big Sky bringing to the U.S. a big mountain transportation system commonly found on the sheer walls of the Alps. To do it right, they worked with the Swiss tram installation company Garaventa.
On Friday, during a tour of the summit, the final track rope was being installed by a team of Swiss high-alpine construction specialists. Each of the 48 mm thick cables, which will support the tram as it travels back and forth multiple times an hour, weighs 56,000 pounds and is pulled to the summit in multiple stages. First, a helicopter will fly a much thinner cable to the summit. The crews will then cycle it through the terminal and use it to pull up thicker cables until the final is put in place.
Although the initial cable is only 10 mm thick, flying a rope to the summit is precarious work.
“As they start pulling the rope, the wind and everything really starts to get a hold of the rope and it starts to oscillate and go all over the place,” said Jas Raczynski, Big Sky Resort’s construction project manager. “We were very lucky that our pilots are ridiculously talented and are able to keep that rope under control with a helicopter and guide it through these little [sheave] that they’re trying to aim it into.”
The crews also needed to work quickly to install the foundation of the summit terminal. As weather systems are quick to change, and because certain types of concrete pours can’t be interrupted once they begin, timing was key for pouring the 1,300 cubic yards of concrete.
Garaventa — a sister company of Doppelmayr (the manufacturer of Big Sky’s lifts since 2016) — then built the steel tram terminal in just three weeks. The steel used for construction and the tram cabins were imported from Europe, a continent renowned for its gravity-defying cable transportation systems.
The crew also needed to construct a precariously placed support tower on the side of Lone Mountain and a significant amount of rock was blasted and excavated from the summit to make room for the new trams, Raczynski said.
From the summit of the area’s most prominent peak, 360-degree views offer a stunning panorama of the Tetons and Yellowstone National Park. For now, the construction equipment and the crane will remain displaying an obvious illustration of the resort’s growth in recent years. But soon — as winter quickly approaches and the scree-covered peak is blanketed in highly-coveted powder — that too will disappear and the massive machines running the new tram will begin to churn.
“It’s not a bad place to come into work every day,” Raczynski said, standing before an alpine backdrop. “Everybody’s excited about it and it really makes a project like this that could be extremely stressful and contentious and all that, it turns it into something that you can be proud of.”
