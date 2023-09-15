Let the news come to you

Big Sky Resort’s new tram is on schedule to open this season, welcoming visitors to the 11,167-foot summit of Lone Mountain in a whole new way.

Impressive and, in most ways, bigger and better than the old gondola, the Lone Peak Tram is a literal high point of the resort’s continued development, providing 360-degree views and access to steep skiing.

Construction began in 2022 and will continue well into next year when the enclosure for the top terminal is to be built. However, riders will already be able to use the tram later this year, with an estimated opening day sometime in December.


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.