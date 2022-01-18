Katie Dolen and Kama Werner are calling the curious.
They want their new indoor play space to be fun and vibrant, and full of joy, and that requires curious kids and grown-ups who are willing to have fun.
The two are opening the State of Play, an indoor play space for children up to 6 years old. In concept, it’s similar to a children’s museum, where children can play and learn in a curated space while accompanied with their parents.
“We value creative expression, social and emotional development as much as cognitive and academic learning,” Dolen said.
Located at 221 E Oak St. in the Cannery District, the 3,000-square-foot-space has several play areas, a small reading nook, an art room, play forts and a glow cave.
State of Play will open on Jan. 31. Reservations for play periods are encouraged, but not necessary. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations can be made online at stateofplay.co.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Play sessions are available on Saturday mornings from 9a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
On Saturday afternoons and on Sundays, the space will be available to rent for private events like children’s birthday parties.
Parents can book 90-minute sessions of play time. The usual rate would be $25, which would cover admission for the child and guardian.
For now, the space is all parent or guardian-accompanied. It does not function as a day care or drop-off.
Play groups will likely be capped at around eight to 20 children per session.
“We don’t want it to become a place that’s really loud and overstimulating, and might turn off a grown-up or a child who’s sensitive to that,” Dolen explained.
Embedded in some of the 90-minute play sessions will be 25-minute educational classes and programs, like a sign language class or puppetry class. Those will will rotate and change throughout the year.
Those mini-classes, Dolen said, are meant to start emulating the experiences children may have at schools and give younger children an opportunity to practice what school feels like.
Acknowledging that work-from-home is a reality for many parents, there is also a dedicated space for parents to co-work.
During 90-minute blocks, a parent can come and work in the co-work area while a staff member supervises their child or children playing.
“That grown-up could come in here, get 90 minutes of focused work done,” Dolen said. “The grown-up is getting what they need, and the kiddo is getting what they need.
Dolen and Werner said being inclusive and promoting diversity was important for them and part of the ethos of their new space.
That includes having parent or caregiver meetups, where weekly parents and caregivers can meet to find community. Some meetups will be for parents of color, parents in the LGBTQ+ community, international families, for single parents, or parents with children who have diagnosed or undiagnosed learning disabilities, Dolen said.
“We are really trying to create a community that fosters inclusivity,” she said. “That’s a big step is to bring those different communities together.”
While geared for children, Dolen and Werner want parents to have fun too. They hope it encourages parents, grandparents or guardians to find joy, and return to their “state of play.”
“It’s a space for grown-ups too,” Dolen said.
As part of their commitment to inclusivity, Dolen and Werner have set up an “equitable access program,” or scholarship fund to cover costs for certain parents and children to use the space.
Both recognize that the price of admission may be a barrier for some parents, but want everyone to have access to the facilities.
“We’re going to be working with the HRDC, Thrive and Haven to name a few, to bring their populations here,” Dolen said. The fund would cover admission costs for the 90-minute programs.
Dolen has a background in child care. She worked for eight years at the Blue School, a progressive independent school in New York, in childcare in Los Angeles. She also holds a master’s degree in art therapy.
Dolen moved to Bozeman about five years ago and started talking with Werner about opening the indoor play and art space. Renovating the space began in earnest in September 2021.
Both are hoping to create a new community in Bozeman that is open to all and to ease some strain and access to quality childcare in the Gallatin Valley.
And, in the age of a pandemic, some toddlers just need a space to play.
“Our ability to connect, that’s getting hard and harder to do,” Werner said.