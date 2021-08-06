Support Local Journalism


A new development is planned for the Montana State University Innovation Campus, a 42-acre research park off West College Street that is aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and attracting new businesses.

Plans for an 87,000-square-foot building were submitted to the city last week and are pending approval. The new development is planned to house INDUSTRY, a Denver-based company that provides custom workspaces for businesses.

INDUSTRY makes customizable workspaces for tenants, with shared office amenities within the building. It has facilities in Denver, Salt Lake City and Detroit.

The INDUSTRY Bozeman building will include 61,000-square-feet of offices and 26,000-square-feet of common space — including shared kitchens, conference rooms, reception and an events stadium — not including outdoor areas.

With construction expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022, this will be the second development on the campus.

The first, the 20,000-square-foot MSU’s Applied Research Lab opened in 2020.

Innovation Campus director Mark Sharpe said the INDUSTRY development will act as a catalyst for growth on the campus.

“They’re about place-making and building an ecosystem, and that’s what we want to do,” he said.

Having the space will help attract new businesses to the campus and to the Bozeman-area, Sharpe said.

The Innovation Campus, west of the Advanced Technology Park, is owned and operated by the university’s nonprofit fundraising arm, the MSU Alumni Foundation. Charter Realty & Development is developing the campus.

Still in early stages of development, final plans for the campus include more than half a million square feet of tech, office and bio-tech space. The campus is between College and Garfield streets and west of South 19th Avenue.

“(INDUSTRY) is going to create really attractive space for those that want to build and start a company that they want to grow,” Sharpe said.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

