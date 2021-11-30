Support Local Journalism


After nearly two decades of working together as co-workers, friends Barry Johnson and Nick Rodgers have realized a dream to open a business together.

Johnson and Rodgers opened Cool Beans Espresso Bar in downtown Bozeman in late May. The coffee shop, at 9 E. Main St., is next to Rodger’s other business, Main Street Overeasy. Rodger bought the popular breakfast joint in 2018.

Cool Beans Espresso Bar serves Yellowstone Coffee Roasters coffee and Wilcoxson’s Ice Cream, and some snacks and to-go options from Main Street Overeasy like breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

With a variety of coffee and tea options, the café also serves milk shakes, affogatos and seasonal drinks.

The café opens at 7 a.m. daily. It closes at 1 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends. It plans to celebrate a ribbon cutting with the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce at noon on Dec. 7.

Johnson and Rodgers met in Billings nearly two decades ago, both working for a downtown restaurant. They continued working together at an auto body shop and later for the parks department in Billings.

Cool Beans
Owners Barry Johnson and Nick Rodgers sit under a mural by local artist Griffin Foster, in their new coffee shop, Cool Beans Espresso Bar, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Rodgers eventually moved to Bozeman and it wasn’t long after that Johnson followed.

When a space opened up next to Main Street Overeasy — it was previously a barbershop — opening a coffee shop made sense.

Opening a coffee shop with his best friend made even more sense.

“I’ve always wanted to be his business partner,” Johnson said. Rodger agreed.

In 2019, the pair began work on the space. It opened in May 2021 with some light renovations, including making an entrance from the shop to Main Street Overeasy.

Main Street Overeasy customers can now order espresso while Cool Beans customers can get a burrito to go. The small coffee shop also features a mural of Ross Peak from local muralist Griffin Foster.

A first sketch of the mural hanging on the coffee bar includes two coffee bean characters. One wears a cowboy hat and the other a baseball cap.

“We’re the beans,” Johnson joked.

The characters, representing the co-owners, are now emblazoned on some T-shirts for sale at the shop. Johnson wears the cap; Rodger wears the cowboy hat.

Since opening in May, the coffee shop has had a warm reception from the Bozeman community, Rodger said.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to be here,” Johnson said.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

