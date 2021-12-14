Support Local Journalism


Amy Henkle wants people to be adventurous when drinking and brewing beer.

Henkle, who owns and operates a relatively new homebrew supply store and a new brewery in Four Corners, applies the motto “be adventurous in brewing” to her businesses and, in some ways, to herself.

Henkle opened New Ventures Brewing in early November. It’s a brewery and tasting room in the same storefront as the Gallatin Home Brew Supplies, at 285 New Ventures Drive in Four Corners.

She’s been operating the Gallatin Home Brew Supplies online for several years but moved into the brick-and-mortar storefront in July.

New Ventures Brewery plans to celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 14 with raffle prize. The first 20 patrons will get a free pint of beer.

The brewery has been open since early November, making it Four Corner’s first brewery. Bunkhouse Brewery — located near Montana State University — is planning to open a second location in Four Corners early next year.

The hours for both the brewery and the home brew supply shop are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

The brewery is available to rent for private parties from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Henkle wants to marry the homebrew supply store and the brewery, bridging the gap between drinking beer and understanding how it’s made. She also wants people to feel challenged. That’s what got her started in the business in the first place.

Even while starting businesses centered around beer she was hardly a beer drinker. Initially, Henkle was drawn to the challenge of opening a specialized business rather than a passion for the drink itself.

“I’ve always been the kind of person that’s like ‘well, if you tell me I can’t do it I’ll figure out a way to do it,’” Henkle said. “I was like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know anything about this, but I wonder if I can do it.’”

The small brewery now has eight beers on tap. There’s something for everyone, Henkle said, but the brewery focuses on IPAs and Belgian beers.

Beers will often rotate, since Henkle enjoys experimenting with the recipes.

To the left of the storefront are bulk home brew supplies like malts, hops and yeast and some home brewing equipment. To the right is the small brewery with bar and additional seating in an upper floor.

New Ventures brewing
Bulk beer brewing ingredients are for sale in New Venture Brewing's sister company, Gallatin Home Brew Supplies, inside the store in Four Corners on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

The brewery plans to offer classes for people of all levels of experience with home brewing. The first series of classes will be an overview on getting started in brewing.

Over six classes, a variety of experts will teach about hops, malts and yeast, and how to design a recipe and finally how to brew the recipe.

Henkle also recently got permission from the state to allow the public to make their own beer at the brewery and later take it home.

Henkle is hoping to have parties reserve spots to brew their own beer, although some details are still being ironed out. Henkle plans to have a variety of recipes available, and people can experiment or use a kit with recipes from the brewery’s existing beers.

“That would be for events and for people who are curious about brewing but don’t know much about it and want more experience,” Henkle said.

Henkle wants people to feel comfortable experimenting and hopes this will ease people into a hobby that can be intimidating for first-timers.

“Starting to brew is kind of scary for a lot of people,” Henkle said. “It’s getting people to say, ‘Hey, try something new.’”

Henkle also plans to offer internships at the brewery, to help budding home brewers learn how to brew in a professional system. Interns’ beers will be tapped at the bar and served to the public.Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

