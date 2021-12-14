New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 14, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A selection of the beers on tap at New Ventures Brewing is seen on the wall of the brewery in Four Corners on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now New Ventures Brewing owner Ann Henkle pours a Belgian ale at the brewery in Four Corners on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now New Venture Brewing's Stuck on Earth ginger IPA, Space is Big foreign extra stout and Tea with Titans Belgian pale beers sit on a counter at the brewery in Four Corners on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amy Henkle wants people to be adventurous when drinking and brewing beer.Henkle, who owns and operates a relatively new homebrew supply store and a new brewery in Four Corners, applies the motto “be adventurous in brewing” to her businesses and, in some ways, to herself.Henkle opened New Ventures Brewing in early November. It’s a brewery and tasting room in the same storefront as the Gallatin Home Brew Supplies, at 285 New Ventures Drive in Four Corners. She’s been operating the Gallatin Home Brew Supplies online for several years but moved into the brick-and-mortar storefront in July.New Ventures Brewery plans to celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 14 with raffle prize. The first 20 patrons will get a free pint of beer.The brewery has been open since early November, making it Four Corner’s first brewery. Bunkhouse Brewery — located near Montana State University — is planning to open a second location in Four Corners early next year.The hours for both the brewery and the home brew supply shop are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.The brewery is available to rent for private parties from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.Henkle wants to marry the homebrew supply store and the brewery, bridging the gap between drinking beer and understanding how it’s made. She also wants people to feel challenged. That’s what got her started in the business in the first place.Even while starting businesses centered around beer she was hardly a beer drinker. Initially, Henkle was drawn to the challenge of opening a specialized business rather than a passion for the drink itself.“I’ve always been the kind of person that’s like ‘well, if you tell me I can’t do it I’ll figure out a way to do it,’” Henkle said. “I was like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know anything about this, but I wonder if I can do it.’”The small brewery now has eight beers on tap. There’s something for everyone, Henkle said, but the brewery focuses on IPAs and Belgian beers. Beers will often rotate, since Henkle enjoys experimenting with the recipes.To the left of the storefront are bulk home brew supplies like malts, hops and yeast and some home brewing equipment. To the right is the small brewery with bar and additional seating in an upper floor. Buy Now Bulk beer brewing ingredients are for sale in New Venture Brewing's sister company, Gallatin Home Brew Supplies, inside the store in Four Corners on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America The brewery plans to offer classes for people of all levels of experience with home brewing. The first series of classes will be an overview on getting started in brewing.Over six classes, a variety of experts will teach about hops, malts and yeast, and how to design a recipe and finally how to brew the recipe.Henkle also recently got permission from the state to allow the public to make their own beer at the brewery and later take it home.Henkle is hoping to have parties reserve spots to brew their own beer, although some details are still being ironed out. Henkle plans to have a variety of recipes available, and people can experiment or use a kit with recipes from the brewery’s existing beers.“That would be for events and for people who are curious about brewing but don’t know much about it and want more experience,” Henkle said.Henkle wants people to feel comfortable experimenting and hopes this will ease people into a hobby that can be intimidating for first-timers.“Starting to brew is kind of scary for a lot of people,” Henkle said. “It’s getting people to say, ‘Hey, try something new.’”Henkle also plans to offer internships at the brewery, to help budding home brewers learn how to brew in a professional system. Interns’ beers will be tapped at the bar and served to the public.Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 23 min ago Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 38 min ago City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report 53 min ago County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements 1 hr ago Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Dec 13, 2021 Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Dec 13, 2021 What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Bridger Photonics gets $9M contract to survey natural gas well operator Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 Construction nears completion on Big Sky housing project Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Latest Local Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 23 min ago New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 38 min ago Bozeman School District increases pay for classified, professional workers 38 min ago Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approves fish removal projects 38 min ago