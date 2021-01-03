A new smoothie shop opened earlier this month on Main Street, offering smoothies, acai bowls and workout recovery shakes.
Michelle Ronsen, who opened Blended Shakes and Smoothies about three weeks ago, said the location was a strike of luck.
Ronsen has owned and operated 9Round Fitness for several years and was looking for a way to supplement income from the gym when COVID hit and gym members began dropping their memberships. About two-thirds of members at 9Round canceled their memberships during the lockdowns, she said.
So when two Main Street locations became available right next to each other, Ronsen decided to open Blended and move 9Round from its downtown location.
“I got super fortunate finding these spaces,” Ronsen said.
9Round Fitness and Blended are separate businesses, but they’re both focused on being healthy. At Blended, customers can order a variety of pre- and post-workout protein shakes and smoothies with low-sugar and keto options. The most popular shakes so far have been fruit-flavored ones like the Hawaiian Harvest.
“I think the reason all those tropical ones are popular is because people are wishing they were somewhere tropical,” Ronsen said. “(Acai bowls) have been super, super popular, I think because acai bowls are such a big trend.”
When she decided to open a new business during the pandemic, Ronsen said some people thought she was crazy. But business has steadily been picking up, and she expects even more customers to come through the door as more people hear about the businesses.
At 9Round, members can participate in a 30-minute kickboxing-based workout. There’s no schedule, which is part of what drew Ronsen to the franchise in the first place. As a single mom living in San Diego, she said it was the perfect spot to get a quick workout in on her own schedule. When she moved back to Bozeman, she decided to open up her own.
All employees at both businesses wear masks all the time, she said, and they limit the number of people in the spaces and sanitize gym equipment after every use.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.