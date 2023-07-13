With plenty of seating, low prices and board games and books for entertainment, a new lounge on College Street hopes to become the new hang-out spot for students and neighbors.
The Break Room, a beer and wine bar on West College Street near 11th Avenue, opened earlier this month. Their menu features 10 draft beers, four draft wines, an old-school soda fountain, and bar comfort food including pasties, nachos and beer brats.
The space is airy with an industrial unfinished look. Large murals from Florida-based artist Daniel Barojas adorn many of the walls, including a hop heart and a moose and bear enjoying a drink. One side of the wall has cedar paneling, giving the space a mix of old-school and modern-day vibes.
“The goal here is to have a casual, relaxed, welcoming atmosphere, the sort of place where everybody of all ages feels comfortable hanging out,” said general manager Kyle Suta. “Kind of something for everybody.”
The lounge was started by the owners of Colombo’s Pizza, Seth Cooper and Cassie Colombo, who also own the building. Cooper said they live in the neighborhood and felt it needed a good “third space,” which refers to places people spend time at that aren’t their home or workplace.
“We kind of wanted to create a space like that with comfort food and drinks and places to sit and talk and play games,” Cooper said.
The Break Room is open every day, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Suta said it was important for him to keep the hours consistent so customers would be able to rely on them being open.
Colombo’s and The Break Room connect in the back, with plans to expand the arcade game offerings. The Break Room has games and shelves of books from Isle of Books on Mendenhall Street, which Suta said are available for casual browsing and purchase. They plan to do game nights and trivia in the future.
“It’s an alternative to the kind of downtown vibe where it’s a little louder, usually a little more crowded on certain days. We’ll stay a little more low-key,” Suta said.
Suta grew up in Bozeman and, with his family, was a Colombo’s regular. He attended Montana State University, where he said he always felt the off-campus hangout options were limited. A computer science major, Suta worked for years for RightNow Technologies and Oracle before he started feeling burned out and decided to make a career jump.
“I had an idea that I worked on for a little bit to open a bar that was a classic video games bar, but it’s hard to get off the ground because in Montana — especially Bozeman — it’s impossible to get a liquor license unless you already have a couple of millions sitting around,” Suta said.
He heard that Colombo’s was looking for a business to fill the open spot in their building, and having known the Colombo family growing up, Suta said it felt like a perfect fit.
The space is in the former home of the Community Food Co-Op, Bridger Mountain Sports and Gallatin Drug, which opened in 1957 along with the entire building.
Called Westgate Village, the building is the oldest multi-unit shopping center in the Valley, according to Cooper, and has recently been deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
The Bozeman City Commission earlier this year also voted to designate the shopping center’s signs as historic.
“We had the vision of restoring to its historical significance as a destination shopping center and so we really wanted to have the mission of providing something to the community and the neighborhood,” Cooper said.
