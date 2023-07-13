Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

With plenty of seating, low prices and board games and books for entertainment, a new lounge on College Street hopes to become the new hang-out spot for students and neighbors.

The Break Room, a beer and wine bar on West College Street near 11th Avenue, opened earlier this month. Their menu features 10 draft beers, four draft wines, an old-school soda fountain, and bar comfort food including pasties, nachos and beer brats.

The space is airy with an industrial unfinished look. Large murals from Florida-based artist Daniel Barojas adorn many of the walls, including a hop heart and a moose and bear enjoying a drink. One side of the wall has cedar paneling, giving the space a mix of old-school and modern-day vibes.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.