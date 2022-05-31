A local nonprofit and a demolition company are deconstructing a hay barn, some grain bins and two shops at a farm along Huffine Lane to support affordable housing in the Gallatin Valley.
Local Demo, a demolition company based in Belgrade, and Greater Impact, a Bozeman-based nonprofit that focuses on housing issues, are teaming up to tear down structures at a farm along Huffine Lane outside of Four Corners.
The former landowners were longtime farmers in the Bozeman area, but they recently sold their property to developers Bill and Tim Senecal, according to Josh Skoglund, Greater Impact’s housing director.
Instead of tearing down the structures on the property and sending the lumber and sheet metal to a landfill, the Senecals wanted to have the materials salvaged in support of Greater Impact’s housing program, he said.
Greater Impact leads affordable housing, auto repair and addiction recovery programs, and its focus is “giving a hand up, not a handout,” Skoglund said. As rent prices rise in Bozeman, staff and volunteers have been helping people to avoid evictions.
The organization’s latest effort has been to build a tiny home village in the Gallatin Valley. It has been working with the county and other partners on the initiative, though it doesn’t have land for the project yet, according to Skoglund.
Recycled materials from the property along Huffine Lane will go toward building model tiny homes for investors to see. Staff and volunteers with Greater Impact want to showcase that they plan to build quality homes. They don’t want to just “slop something together,” he said.
“Those farmers and ranchers worked hard their whole life. Whether they are selling or retiring, it’s tough for them to see those things go,” Skoglund said. ”A lot of places just get dozed over. We like to salvage and repurpose them…It’s super cool to give back to the community.”
While some materials from the farm will go toward building tiny homes, some lumber and beams will be reclaimed and sold to the general public, according to Tandi Rolen of Local Demo — the demolition company that is tasked with deconstructing the barn, shops and grain bins.
Lumber and construction materials cost are through the roof, and there are significant delays involved in getting ahold of the materials.
The salvaging project will help provide the community with more affordable materials, she said.
People who are interested in purchasing lumber or sheet metal from the project can inquire about prices and amounts by emailing tandi@yourlocalsalvage.com, Rolen said.
Skoglund said that Greater Impact is excited to bolster awareness about salvaging options for people who are looking to sell their property in the Gallatin Valley.
Instead of having those materials thrown into a landfill, people can go to greaterimpact.us to find applications and learn more about getting those materials repurposed, he said.
“To get shop materials right away, and have that upcycled to put back into the community and economy — that’s amazing,” Rolen said. “Although it’s sad to see these structures go, and for farms having to sell their property, I think this is a beautiful example of how to turn something that’s negative into a positive.”