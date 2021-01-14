A nationwide gourmet cookie chain is holding its grand opening in Bozeman on Thursday, with a chance for customers to score a free cookie the following day.
Crumbl Cookies at 1060 S. Fowler, Suite 101, will be the third Crumbl location to open in Montana, joining the stores in Missoula and in Billings.
“It’s fresh, it’s fun, it’s like new and it’s very innovative,” said co-owner Andrea Tultt, who also co-owns Crumbl’s Billings location. “It’s exciting because every week the flavors are different.”
The store offers in-store and curbside pickup, as well as delivery. The Bozeman location of Crumbl is special because it has a drive-through, Tultt said, making it one of just a handful of Crumbl Cookies locations offering drive-through service.
“We’re one of only three out of 145 locations to have a drive through,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great just with the colder weather in the winter and just the ease of getting your cookies.”
Crumbl’s cookie flavors change weekly, with exceptions for the two mainstays, warm milk chocolate chip and cold sugar cookies with the store’s signature pink frosting. This week’s flavors will be chocolate cake, peanut butter chocolate chip, lemon poppyseed and carrot cake.
New flavors of the week will be announced on Sundays, Tultt said. Her favorite is the Reese’s Pieces cookie. Other flavors on the rotation include Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Cranberry Vanilla and Orange Creamsicle.
Crumbl has hired around 30 employees and is expecting to hire between five and ten more, depending on customer demand for the gourmet cookies in Instagrammable pink boxes.
All employees wear masks at all times, Tultt said, and the store has stickers on the floor to remind customers to socially distance while waiting for their cookies.
For free cookie Friday, Tultt said, all customers need to do to score a free chocolate chip cookie is to download the free Crumbl app and show it to an employee.
More information on Crumbl and the Crumbl app can be found online at crumblcookies.com.
