The first indication that a longtime Bozeman institution would soon close its doors appeared on a green letter taped to a window.
“With mixed feelings, we will close Bamboo Garden Asian Grille,” the letter stated. Bamboo Garden will close Aug. 28.
John and Lisa Tang opened the Chinese restaurant on the edge of downtown Bozeman in 2003 after moving from Billings. For 19 years, the couple worked 10 hours a day, six days a week.
The Tangs’ reason for closing is twofold. John said that a new owner acquired the building and asked the Tangs if they wanted to sign a new, five-year lease. They declined.
The other reason is tied to the first. The couple want to enjoy life outside of the restaurant, especially with retirement age looming.
Over the years, Bamboo Garden attracted customers who became regulars and forged deep relationships.
“I’ll miss my customers, they’re like family,” Lisa said.
Lisa said that one regular, a World War II veteran, would come at least two or three times a week for 13 years. He would always order the same meal.
Pregnant mothers would visit the restaurant, and eventually the kids would fall in love with Bamboo Garden, too. John said that they have celebrated graduations with kids who have come to the restaurant their entire lives.
Lisa is particularly attentive to her customers’ meals. If someone has put something to the side on their plate, like carrots, and has not eaten it, the next time the person comes in Lisa would tell the cooks to leave out that ingredient.
The restaurant — like many others — closed at the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. John ordered masks from China to provide to the hospital and other essential workers. On Mother’s Day in 2020, the Tangs decided to give out free food. They provided up to 250 meals.
“We love to do that because for many years they’ve supported us,” Lisa said.
Since then, the buffet has closed. That forced customers to actually explore Bamboo Garden’s menu. Peking duck quickly became a hot commodity.
Inside the restaurant on 421 W. Main St., the couple’s passion for cuisine is evident in the smells that linger around the building. But another passion is displayed on the walls.
Photos of water buffalo charging through a river, an eagle swooping down toward crystalline waters and a massive, multi-panel piece of a mountain with a meadow underneath adorn the walls in the dining room.
All of the photos were taken by Lisa and John.
Lisa said the plan after the restaurant closes at the end of the month is to travel. The couple already have trips to Africa, and even a hike in Patagonia lined up.
They’ll miss the regulars, the long conversations and the graduations. But it’s time to go.
“I’m sorry, but it’s time to do my own thing,” Lisa said.
