Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Michael Mawn wouldn’t describe himself as a tech person.

But when the professional snowboarder and Montana State University student got an idea for an app that was “too good to not pursue,” he set out to learn how to code and develop a mobile app for himself.

Mawn, 22, a senior at MSU studying finance, built Posted! — an app that lists one-time or short-term jobs for college students — which launched for MSU students in August.

He started building that app in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. After MSU switched classes to online learning, Mawn, originally from Breckenridge, stayed with his parents in Colorado.

His family took COVID-19 seriously — his dad works in a hospital — so while Mawn and his family stayed at home, he taught himself how to code.

“It gave me something to do,” Mawn said. “I ended up just doing 11 hours a day, learning and coding at my house.”

In 2021, between school and snowboard competitions — he placed seventh this year at the Freeride World Tour, a competition for professional skiers and snowboarders — Mawn worked to launch the app.

By the end of September, the app had more than 550 student users who had earned more than $3,000 through gig work, Mawn said. He believes it’s the first gig work app built specifically for students.

Mawn got the idea for the app “right off the bat” during his freshman year at MSU, he said.

He began to hear his friends and classmates on campus talk about needing quick ways to earn money. Like many college students with full class schedules, extracurriculars and homework can prevent them from getting traditional full or part-time jobs, Mawn said. His friends were no exception.

“They needed flexibility,” he said.

At the same time, Mawn said he heard from staff members that their last minute listings for “random jobs” on campus were going unfilled.

Many faculty and staff members seeking to fill a gig job would often have to send out “mass emails” to students, he said.

“So, the idea came about to create one platform to connect the two,” Mawn said.

Campus faculty and staff, in the handful of departments now participating, can post one-time jobs — like cleaning labs, scanning tickets for a football game, or shoveling snow — to that app, which in turn will notify students through a mobile notification or email.

MSU still uses Handshake, a platform used by many college campuses to post internships, for part-time or full-time jobs on campus. Mawn said his app caters to MSU’s hiring process and system, to streamline use for both students and the university. He hopes to expand the app to other universities across the U.S.

“The goal is to expand to four universities next year,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.