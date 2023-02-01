Let the news come to you

Cars circled around the Gallatin Valley Mall parking lot Wednesday morning, searching for a parking space in front of Whole Foods Market on its opening day.

The first Whole Foods in Montana opened to an eager crowd on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Nearly 50 people lined up beforehand to make sure they’d be the first customers to walk through the doors.

The store greeted customers — some who got in line as early as 6:30 a.m. — with a DJ set, gift cards for the first 250 shoppers, and coffee and hot chocolate from the Treeline Coffee Roasters store inside.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

